Israel intelligence chief says he plans to succeed scandal-embroiled PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel's intelligence minister said today he plans to succeed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who is embroiled in corruption scandals and a police investigation.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu listens to transportation minister Yisrael Katz. Source: Associated Press

But Israel Katz said in an interview with The Associated Press he hopes Netanyahu will be able to continue as prime minister, and "that the clouds that are hanging over his head now will pass."

Israeli police have questioned Netanyahu six times over a pair of corruption scandals and one of his closest former aides has become a witness against him. Netanyahu has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and called the accusations a witch hunt orchestrated by a hostile media.

Police say they suspect Netanyahu of being involved in bribery, fraud and breach of trust. The scandals have yet to threaten his rule but have chipped away at his public approval ratings.

"I trust the law enforcement," said Katz, an ally of Netanyahu. "Israel has a system and I hope that it will finish soon and that Netanyahu will have the possibility to continue to do the very important things that he is doing."