 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Israel intelligence chief says he plans to succeed scandal-embroiled PM Benjamin Netanyahu

share

Source:

Associated Press

Israel's intelligence minister said today he plans to succeed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who is embroiled in corruption scandals and a police investigation.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu listens to transportation minister Yisrael Katz.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu listens to transportation minister Yisrael Katz.

Source: Associated Press

But Israel Katz said in an interview with The Associated Press he hopes Netanyahu will be able to continue as prime minister, and "that the clouds that are hanging over his head now will pass."

Israeli police have questioned Netanyahu six times over a pair of corruption scandals and one of his closest former aides has become a witness against him. Netanyahu has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and called the accusations a witch hunt orchestrated by a hostile media.

Police say they suspect Netanyahu of being involved in bribery, fraud and breach of trust. The scandals have yet to threaten his rule but have chipped away at his public approval ratings.

"I trust the law enforcement," said Katz, an ally of Netanyahu. "Israel has a system and I hope that it will finish soon and that Netanyahu will have the possibility to continue to do the very important things that he is doing."

"I'm planning to be after him, leader of the Likkud (party) and prime minister of Israel," he said.

Related

Middle East

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
Wagner bagged 7-39 as the visitors stumbled to 134 in their Test opener in Wellington today.

LIVE: Raval and Latham build slow and steady partnership for Black Caps after Windies unravel all out for 134

01:02
2
Abraham 'Abe' Wharewaka-Topia was laid to rest today after dying on Saturday aged 74.

Watch: Black Power members perform powerful haka as gang lord Abe Wharewaka-Topia's coffin carried from marae

3
Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

Man dies after drowning at beach on Auckland's west coast

4
Table top still life of foods high in healthy fats such as olive oil, Salmon, nuts and avocados with vegetables and herbs.

Steer clear of popular Paleo Diet, Ministry of Health recommends

01:04
5
One of the Navy's biggest ships is being decommissioned after 30 years of service.

Watch: Navy perform two mighty haka as HMNZS Endeavour berths in Devonport for the final time


00:39
The incident left two people injured, one seriously, after the car hit a power pole and parked car in Ellerslie.

Raw video: Car left in crumpled wreck following high-speed police chase in Auckland

The incident left two people injured, one seriously, after the car hit a power pole and parked car in Ellerslie.

The vital items are handed through midwives and DHBs.

National outbreak of whooping cough declared by Ministry of Health with babies under one-year-old the most vulnerable

Three youngsters died during the last outbreak and hundreds needed hospital treatment.

02:05
Young male New Zealanders are overrepresented in drowning statistics.

The 'Swim Reaper' is lurking - Campaign using dark humour launched to help reverse high incidence of young men drowning during Kiwi summer

Young males are over-represented in drowning statistics.

00:23
Dame Susan Devoy said Mr Peters described her as "a bit round" in 1987, but the deputy PM disputes that.

Watch: 'I thought it was a compliment' - Winston Peters denies Dame Susan Devoy's claim he made comments about her weight

The Deputy PM disputes calling her "a bit round" in 1987.

23:16
The 1 NEWS political team of Katie, Corin and Andrea analyse what these big changes actually mean.

Video podcast: Paid parental leave, LVRs & Overseas Investment – Corin & Co. dissect the week's big political stories

The 1 NEWS political team of Katie, Corin and Andrea analyse what these big changes actually mean.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 