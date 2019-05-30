TODAY |

Israel to have second election this year after Benjamin Netanyahu fails to form government

Associated Press
Israel's parliament has voted to dissolve itself, sending the country to an unprecedented second snap election this year as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to form a governing coalition before a midnight deadline (local time).

The Knesset, which came into office less than two months ago, voted early Thursday 74-45 to disperse and call new elections.

Netanyahu appeared to cruise to victory in April 9 elections. But infighting among ultra-Orthodox and secular ultranationalist allies, and disagreement over proposed bills to protect Netanyahu from prosecution stymied his efforts to form a coalition.

Rather than concede that task to one of his rivals, Netanyahu's Likud party advanced a bill to dissolve parliament and send the country to the polls for a second time this year.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
