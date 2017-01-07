 

Israel halts $8.6 million to UN in protest over settlements vote

Associated Press

Israel announced overnight it is cutting approximately $US6 million ($NZ8.6 million) in its annual dues to the United Nations this year to protest last month's Security Council resolution condemning Israeli settlements as "a flagrant violation under international law."

FILE - This May 17, 2016 file photo shows construction on land owned by Palestinian Mohammad Abu Ta'a, in east Jerusalem. Abu Ta'a discovered some years ago that the Israeli government had expropriated the piece of land in Jerusalem belonging to his family and handed it over to a leading organization that oversees Jewish settlement building in the West Bank. The U.N. Security Council prepared Friday for perhaps its biggest vote in recent history as the United States weighed abstaining from a resolution that would condemn Israeli settlement construction in the West Bank and east Jerusalem. Behind the scenes, U.S. and Israeli officials exchanged surprisingly sharp words for allies. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

Land in east Jerusalem, Israel.

Source: Associated Press

Israel's UN Mission said the amount represents the portion of Israel's contribution to the UN's regular budget totalling more than $US40 million ($NZ57 million) allocated "to anti-Israel bodies."

It named the UN agency for Palestinian refugees known as UNRWA, The Division for Palestinian Rights, the committee investigating Israeli practices affecting Palestinian human rights, and information programs on "the Question of Palestine."

"It is unreasonable for Israel to fund bodies that operate against us at the UN," Israel's UN Ambassador Danny Danon said. "The UN must end the absurd reality in which it supports bodies whose sole intent is to spread incitement and anti-Israel propaganda."

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric, asked to comment, said: "We have not been informed."

Source: 1 NEWS

Israel's UN Mission said the cut in funding is the first in a series of steps under consideration by the Foreign Ministry and the mission in reaction to the recent Security Council resolution.

The Obama administration's decision to abstain and allow the UN Security Council to approve a long-sought resolution condemning Israeli settlements as an obstacle to a two-state solution was a sharp rebuke to a longstanding ally and a striking rupture with past US vetoes.

Israel's UN Mission said it will move forward on additional initiatives "aimed at encouraging structural change within the UN with the ultimate goal of ending anti-Israel activities" after Donald Trump becomes president of the United States on January 20.

The president-elect has criticised President Barack Obama's green light for the Security Council condemnation.

Yesterday, the Republican-controlled US House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a bipartisan resolution rebuking the United Nations for criticising Israeli settlements and declaring unwavering support for Israel.

The non-binding resolution insists that the United States reject any future UN actions that are similarly "one-sided and anti-Israel."

