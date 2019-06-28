TODAY |

Israel Folau unexpectedly defends LGBT activist's right to 'express her views'

1 NEWS
More From
World
Australia

Former Wallabies star Israel Folau has unexpectedly defended a gay rights activist.

Kath and Kim star Magda Szubanski launched a fundraising campaign, called For Love, in response to Folau's own campaign to help in his legal battle against Rugby Australia.

Your playlist will load after this ad

GoFundMe says former Wallaby’s campaign violated its terms. Source: 1 NEWS

He was let go from playing for the Wallabies after posting controversial anti-gay posts on Instagram.

Szubanski has been the subject of online abuse since creating the page, but Folau has leapt to her defence - tweeting that she has the right to express her own views.

"Let’s all have this important discussion with love in our hearts," he wrote.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The sacked Wallaby emerged from talks in Sydney saying he was very, very disappointed. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
World
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:54
The community of Minginui was sick of waiting for promised help which hasn’t come.
Bay of Plenty town banding together for better housing and better health
2
The sacked Wallaby emerged from talks in Sydney saying he was very, very disappointed.
Israel Folau unexpectedly defends LGBT activist's right to 'express her views'
3
Ms Williamson made reference to Ms Ardern in a recent candidates debate, where she seemed to challenge her around which country is best to grow up in.
Jacinda Ardern responds to 'girlfriend you are so on' comment made by US presidential hopeful
4
Parker claimed the TKO win after the ref stepped in and stopped Leapai from taking any more blows.
Watch Joseph Parker's trio of combos to the head that ended his bout with Alex Leapai
5
Environmental expert Dean Baigent Mercer discussed the rare “mega mast” event and why it’s increasing rat numbers.
Amid 'unprecedented' rat plague, Forest and Bird calls for increased use of 1080
MORE FROM
World
MORE
Facebook’s new Libra digital currency is aimed at a huge potential market for financial services, the entire developing world, with billions of people in areas such as India and Sub-Saharan Africa, where financial services are often less sophisticated and many people don’t use traditional banking accounts.

Facebook's digital currency may flourish where banks don't
Palestine flag.

Palestinian forces arrest participant in US Mideast workshop
The two leaders are trying to negotiate a ceasefire in the US and China trade war.

Trump and Xi Agree to Truce in US-China Trade War
01:51
The two leaders are trying to negotiate a ceasefire in the US and China trade war.

Trump declares relations with China 'back on track'