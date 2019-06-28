Israel Folau unexpectedly defends LGBT activist's right to 'express her views'

Former Wallabies star Israel Folau has unexpectedly defended a gay rights activist.

Kath and Kim star Magda Szubanski launched a fundraising campaign, called For Love, in response to Folau's own campaign to help in his legal battle against Rugby Australia.

Your playlist will load after this ad

He was let go from playing for the Wallabies after posting controversial anti-gay posts on Instagram.

Szubanski has been the subject of online abuse since creating the page, but Folau has leapt to her defence - tweeting that she has the right to express her own views.