 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Israel to deduct from Palestinian funds for Gaza Strip arson damages

share

Source:

Associated Press

Israel plans to deduct from tax funds it collects for the Palestinians the amount needed to compensate Israelis living near the Gaza Strip who have come under a wave of arson attacks.

Palestinian medics and protesters evacuate a wounded youth during a protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, east of Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Monday, May 14, 2018. Thousands of Palestinians are protesting near Gaza's border with Israel, as Israel prepared for the festive inauguration of a new U.S. Embassy in contested Jerusalem. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)

Source: Breakfast

Israel has been battling fires caused by kites rigged with incendiary devices or attached to burning rags launched by Palestinians in Gaza that have damaged forests and torched agricultural fields.

The fires have disrupted daily life in communities near the Gaza Strip.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted today that he had asked for the deduction.

The kites have been flown by Gazans who have staged weekly protests since late March during which more than 115 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli army fire.

The protests, led by the Islamic militant Hamas that rules Gaza, are meant to oppose an 11-year-old Israeli-Egyptian blockade on the tiny coastal strip which was imposed when Hamas seized Gaza from the Western-backed Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

The Palestinian Authority slammed the move saying it would violate past agreements signed with Israel and called it "robbery and cowardly aggression" against the Palestinians.

Israel collects some taxes and customs on behalf of the Palestinians, which it transfers monthly.

It has previously threatened to withhold the tax money over Palestinian actions it opposes.

The statement from Netanyahu's office today didn't disclose how much would be deducted.

Amir Dan, an official from Israel's tax authority, told Israeli Army Radio that agricultural damage alone stood at 5 million shekels ($1,998,155 NZD) and that damage caused to nature reserves and other land could drive up the figure.

Related

Middle East

Politics

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Police car night generic

Man treated for suspected gun shot wounds at Palmerston North petrol station

00:11
2

One person dies house fire near Tauranga


00:30
3
Tomkins and brother Joel have both been punished by Wigan Warriors for the incident.

Watch: Ex-Warriors player Sam Tomkins and brother filmed abusing bar staff in Wigan

4

Live stream: Breakfast

00:30
5
The All Blacks midfielder showed he’s got a whole other set of skills in his arsenal.

Watch: 'I'm like a jukebox, baby!' SBW serenades medical staff while still heavily-medicated after successful knee surgery

00:22
Tarawhiti Civil Defence says although conditions eased overnight, a weather watch remains in place.

More rain forecast for Gisborne region this morning after flooding hits region over long weekend

Twenty people had to be evacuated yesterday including a family that was rescued from the roof of their home after it was inundated.

02:12
Steering NZ through the global financial crisis is among the achievements earning a knighthood for the ex-National leader.

He’s now 'Sir' Bill English – former PM honoured with knighthood

Legendary crooner John Rowles and Maori leader Hekenukumai Puhipi Busby were also knighted.


Torrential rain creates road chaos for holiday makers' long weekend trip home

Poor driving conditions in the North Island could mean long delays for people returning home this Queen's Birthday holiday.


00:30
At least seven people were killed and many more injured in the eruption of Volcan de Fuego, near Guatemala City.

Death toll reaches 25 in Guatemala's 'volcano of fire' eruption, fears fatalities could rise with many unaccounted for

Rescuers have struggled to reach rural residents cut off by the eruption, which has also injured at least 20, located 44 km from Guatemala City.


Long-time sex worker advocate honoured by damehood

Dame Catherine Healy, who helped decriminalise prostitution, said she burst into tears when she opened the envelope announcing today's Queens Birthday honour.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 