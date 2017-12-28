 

Israel attempts to build biggest Lego tower in world to commemorate young boy

The death of an eight-year-old local boy has been marked in Tel Aviv, Israel, by the construction of what is claimed to be the tallest-ever Lego tower.

It was done for Ben Sayag, 8, who loved Lego and died from cancer.
Ben Sayag loved playing with toy bricks before his death from cancer.

The near-36 metre tower was constructed in the main square of the Israeli city using roughly half a million bricks.

In all, thousands of Tel Aviv citizens took part in erecting the tower on Rabin Square, which ended up being 35.92 metres high.

Photos from a drone will be submitted to the Guinness Book of Records to verify the claim of a world record.


