Israel attempts to build biggest Lego tower in world to commemorate young boy

The death of an eight-year-old local boy has been marked in Tel Aviv, Israel, by the construction of what is claimed to be the tallest-ever Lego tower.

Ben Sayag loved playing with toy bricks before his death from cancer.

The near-36 metre tower was constructed in the main square of the Israeli city using roughly half a million bricks.

In all, thousands of Tel Aviv citizens took part in erecting the tower on Rabin Square, which ended up being 35.92 metres high.

Photos from a drone will be submitted to the Guinness Book of Records to verify the claim of a world record.