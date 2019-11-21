TODAY |

Islamophobia investigated as potential motive behind attack on pregnant woman in Sydney cafe

AAP
An umbrella body for Australian Muslims has lambasted an allegedly racially-motivated attack on a pregnant woman at a Sydney cafe, saying it was "real-life proof" of the danger Muslims face every day.

The 31-year-old woman, who is 38 weeks pregnant, was with friends at a Parramatta eatery on Wednesday night when a man approached their table and spoke to them.

The man then allegedly leaned over and punched the victim several times in the head and upper body, causing her to fall to the ground as her friends tried to hold him back. He then allegedly stomped on her head.

The woman was wearing a hijab and police are looking at Islamophobia as a potential motive. It's been reported the man-made anti-Muslim comments to the woman.

The Australian Federation of Islamic Councils labelled the attack "horrific and cowardly" and commended friends and bystanders who stepped in to help - including one who struck the alleged attacker with a chair.

"This was clearly a racist and Islamophobic attack and we expect it to be treated as such," federation president Dr Rateb Jneid said in a statement today.

The attack came days after a Charles Sturt University report into Islamophobia in Australia prompted fears abuse was spilling into the open.

The report found more than half of all reported non-online Islamophobic incidents in Australia in 2016 and 2017 occurred in guarded or patrolled areas and security guards did not deter religious abuse.

Of 349 total incidents, almost three quarters were carried out against women, while 96 per cent of non-online female victims were wearing a hijab.

"In the week a report was released outlying the growing incidents of Islamophobia in this country, such an attack is tragic, real-life proof of the dangers that Muslims, and Muslim women in particular, now face," the AFIC said.

The pregnant woman suffered a number of bruises and has some swelling. She was taken to Westmead Hospital but was later discharged.

Stipe Lozina, 43m appeared before Parramatta Local Court on Thursday charged with affray and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He was refused bail to return to court on December 5.

The 31-year-old woman was discharged from hospital today. Source: Nine
