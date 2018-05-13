Islamic State claims responsibility for Indonesian church bombings

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for suicide bombings at three churches in Indonesia that killed at least 13 people and wounded dozens.

The extremist group claimed Sunday's attacks in a statement carried by its Aamaq news agency. The attacks in Surabaya, Indonesia's second-largest city, were among the worst ever carried out against the country's Christian minority.

Police say the suicide bombers were members of one family, including young children and teens.

The news comes as Pope Francis prayed for victims of suicide bombing attacks on three churches in Indonesia.

Francis on Sunday expressed his spiritual closeness to the Christian community in Indonesia, especially in Surabaya, where the attacks killed at least 11 people at three churches during services in the Muslim-majority nation.

Francis asked faithful in St. Peter's Square to join him in prayers to the "God of peace so that he will make these violent actions stop, and that in the hearts of all there will be room not for sentiments of hatred and violence but of reconciliation and brotherhood."