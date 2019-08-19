Islamic State claims bombing at Kabul wedding that killed 63

The suicide bomber stood in the middle of the dancing, clapping crowd as hundreds of Afghan children and adults celebrated a wedding in a joyous release from Kabul's strain of war.

Then, in a flash, he detonated his explosives-filled vest, killing dozens — and Afghanistan grieved again.

The local Islamic State affiliate claimed responsibility for the deadliest attack in the capital this year, with 63 killed and 182 wounded, while outraged Afghans questioned just how safe they will be under an approaching deal between the United States and the Taliban to end America's longest war.

Stunned families buried the dead, some digging with their bare hands. One wounded survivor, Mohammad Aslim, still wore his bloodied clothes the day after the blast yesterday. He and his friends had already buried 16 bodies, among them several close relatives, including a 7-year-old boy.

Aslim looked exhausted, and said he was waiting to bury more. Nearby, a man named Amanullah, who lost his 14-year-old son, said in anguish that the explosion had mangled the boy's face so badly he could no longer recognise it.

"I wish I could find the pieces of my son's body and put them as one piece into the grave," he cried.

Afghans carry the body of a victim of the Dubai City wedding hall bombing during a mass funeral in Kabul, Afghanistan. Source: Associated Press

The emergence of the Islamic State affiliate in recent years might be the greatest threat to Afghan civilians as the US and Taliban seek an agreement to end nearly 18 years of fighting. While the US wants Taliban assurances that Afghanistan will no longer be used as a launch pad for global terrorist attacks, there appear to be no guarantees of protection for Afghan civilians.

The Taliban, which the US hopes will help curb the IS affiliate's rise, condemned yesterday's attack as "forbidden and unjustifiable."

The blast took place in a western Kabul neighbourhood that is home to many in the country's minority Shiite Hazara community. IS, which declared war on Afghanistan's Shiites nearly two years ago and has claimed responsibility for many attacks targeting them in the past, said in a statement that a Pakistani IS fighter seeking martyrdom targeted a large Shiite gathering.

The wedding, at which more than 1,200 people had been invited, was in fact a mixed crowd of Shiites and Sunnis, said the event hall's owner, Hussain Ali.

Ali's workers were still finding body parts, including hands, in the shattered wedding hall, its floor strewn with broken glass, pieces of furniture and victims' shoes.

"We have informed the police to come and collect them," he said.

The bomber detonated his explosives near the stage where musicians were playing and "all the youths, children and all the people who were there were killed," said Gul Mohammad, another witness.

Survivors described a panicked scene in the suddenly darkened hall as people screamed and scrambled to find loved ones.

"I was with the groom in the other room when we heard the blast and then I couldn't find anyone," said Ahmad Omid, who said the groom was his father's cousin. "Everyone was lying all around the hall."

The blast at the wedding hall, known as Dubai City, shattered a period of relative calm in Kabul.

On August 7, a Taliban car bomber aimed at Afghan security forces detonated his explosives on the same road, a short drive from the hall, killing 14 people and wounding 145 — most of them women, children and other civilians.

Kabul's huge, brightly lit wedding halls are centres of community life in a city weary of decades of war, with thousands of dollars often spent on a single evening.