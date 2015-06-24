TODAY |

Islamic leaders make 'groundbreaking' visit to Auschwitz

Source:  Associated Press

A high-level delegation of Muslim religious leaders visited Auschwitz today along with a Jewish group in what organisers called “the most senior Islamic leadership delegation" to visit the site of a Nazi German death camp.

Auschwitz concentration camp. Source: Supplied

The interfaith visit came four days before the 75th anniversary of the January 27, 1945, liberation of the camp by Soviet forces, and as world leaders gathered in Jerusalem today to commemorate the Holocaust.

The visit was led by the secretary general of the Muslim World League, Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, and the CEO of the American Jewish Committee, David Harris.

In a statement, the AJC said that Al-Issa, who is based in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, led a delegation of 62 Muslims, including 25 prominent religious leaders, from some 28 countries on several continents. It called the visit “groundbreaking.”

The AJC delegation included members of the organisation, among them some children of Holocaust survivors.

“To be here, among the children of Holocaust survivors and members of the Jewish and Islamic communities, is both a sacred duty and a profound honor," Al-Issa said. “The unconscionable crimes to which we bear witness today are truly crimes against humanity. That is to say, a violation of us all, an affront to all of God’s children.”

On Friday, the members of the group will visit the POLIN Museum of the History of Polish Jews in Warsaw and will attend Muslim and Jewish religious services there.

World
UK and Europe
Religion
Middle East
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Dashcam captures truck driver’s terrifying near miss in Waikato as two other trucks barrel towards him
2
Rafael Nadal kisses Aussie Open ball girl on cheek as apology after wild shot hits her face
3
Thomas Markle fears the next time Meghan, Harry will see him is when 'he's lowered into the ground'
4
Critically injured White Island tour guide issues heartfelt thank you from hospital
5
Man pleads guilty to murdering West Coast woman following relationship breakup
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Firefighting plane crashes in Australia, killing three Americans

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's father has died

Queensland man jailed after crushing police officer's legs while high on meth

Bushfires force Canberra Airport closure