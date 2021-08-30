TODAY |

ISIS suicide bombers heading for Kabul airport hit by US drone strike

Source:  Associated Press

US officials say an American drone strike has hit a vehicle carrying multiple ISIS suicide bombers heading for the Kabul airport.

A destroyed vehicle is seen inside a house after a US drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan. Source: Associated Press

A military official said the strike on Monday caused “significant secondary explosions” indicating the presence of a substantial amount of explosive material in the vehicle.

Two senior US officials said the US believes it was a successful strike and that the intended target was hit.

This is the second airstrike the US has conducted against the militant group, which claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing Friday at the Kabul airport gate that killed 13 US service members and scores of Afghans struggling to get out of the country and escape the new Taliban rule.

The officials said Monday that initial reports indicate there were no civilian casualties caused by the airstrike, but one official said they are assessing reports of any other collateral damage.

There have been reports of an explosion at a house near the airport, but it wasn’t clear the two explosions were connected.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss military operations.

