 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


ISIS suicide bomber kills 36 in Baghdad market

share

Source:

Associated Press

A suicide bomber driving a pickup loaded with explosives struck a bustling market in Baghdad yesterday, killing at least 36 people in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group hours after French President Francois Hollande arrived in the Iraqi capital.

Citizens inspect the scene after a car bomb explosion at a crowded outdoor market in the Iraqi capital's eastern district of Sadr City, Iraq, Monday, Jan 2, 2017. (AP Photo/ Karim Kadim)

Citizens inspect the scene after a car bomb explosion at a crowded outdoor market in the Iraqi capital's eastern district of Sadr City, Iraq.

Source: Associated Press

The bomb went off in a fruit and vegetable market that was packed with day laborers, a police officer said, adding that another 52 people were wounded.

During a press conference with Hollande, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said the bomber pretended to be a man seeking to hire day laborers. Once the workers gathered around, he detonated the vehicle.

IS claimed the attack in a statement circulated on a militant website often used by the extremists.

It was the third IS-claimed attack in as many days in and around Baghdad, underscoring the lingering threat posed by the group despite a string of setbacks elsewhere in the country over the past year, including in and around the northern city of Mosul.

The attack took place in Sadr City, a vast Shiite district in eastern Baghdad that has been repeatedly targeted by Sunni extremists since the 2003 U.S.-led invasion.

Dead bodies were scattered across the bloody pavement alongside fruit, vegetables and laborers' shovels and axes. A minibus filled with dead passengers was on fire.

Three smaller bombings elsewhere in the city killed another seven civilians and wounded at least 30, according to medics and police officials.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
The former All Black scored a crucial try in side's 17-11 win over Racing.

Video: Ma'a Nonu links up with Bryan Habana to score silky team try against Dan Carter's Racing 92

2

Five people injured in South Auckland crash

00:28
3
A passenger was arrested after an incident on a United Airlines flight from Sydney to San Francisco, that had to be diverted.

Video: 'Do you wanna hear me ****ing yell? - video captures build up to flight being diverted to Auckland

02:24
4
It's thought the 84-year-old, who was a huge star in the 1950s and sixties, suffered a stroke.

'Your love and support means the world' - Carrie Fisher's daughter posts emotional response to loss of her mother, grandmother

5

Kayaker found safe and well after being reported missing in Northland


01:49
Auckland man Alex Asher has just set out to run and swim the entire length of the North Island's west coast.

Aucklander begins epic quest to run 1100km on roads, across rocks, trails, beaches and farmland

Alex Asher left Wellington's Wahine Memorial Park today, heading for Cape Reinga.

01:00
Slips are blocking highways and residents have been evacuated in the Ure Valley following Monday’s quake.

NZ dubbed 'the groundbreaker' after record 32,000 quakes in 2016

There were also 80,000 landslides, two tsunamis and a volcanic eruption.

02:19
A major tourist attraction is set to reopen, seven weeks after the 7.8 earthquake left Kaikoura and surrounding communities isolated.

Kaikoura whale watching boat set to sail in boost for quake-hit tourist town

A small section of the slipway has been dredged, allowing Whale Watch Kaikoura to load and unload passengers.

01:56
Three people have been killed already, bringing the holiday road toll to 18, topping off what police call a terrible year on our roads.

Holiday road toll rises to 18 after truck rolls in the Bay of Plenty

The accident happened at Thornton Rd at 12.30pm.


01:56
Three people have been killed already, bringing the holiday road toll to 18, topping off what police call a terrible year on our roads.

Boy, 12, in critical condition after campervan and car collide in Waikato

Three other people including a 13-year-old boy remain in hospital.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ