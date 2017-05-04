ISIS suicide attack in Kabul kills eight Afghans, wounds three US soldiers

A suicide car bomber struck a US military convoy in the Afghan capital today, killing at least eight Afghan civilians and wounding three US service members in an attack claimed by the ISIS.

Security forces inspect at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. Source: 1 NEWS

Najib Danish, deputy spokesman for the Interior Ministry, confirmed the toll and said another 25 Afghan civilians were wounded in the morning rush-hour attack near the US Embassy, which destroyed several civilian vehicles

US Navy Cpt. Bill Salvin, a military spokesman, confirmed that three soldiers were wounded in the attack.

ISIS claimed the attack in a statement carried by its Aamaq media arm. An affiliate of the extremist group has gathered strength in recent years, and is now at war with both the US-backed government and the much larger Taliban insurgency.

Afghan forces have struggled to combat both groups since the US and NATO officially concluded their combat mission at the end of 2014, switching to a support and counter-terrorism role. The US has more than 8,000 troops in the country.