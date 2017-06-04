ISIS claims responsibility for London Bridge terror attack

The SITE Intelligence Group says a ISIS news agency is claiming fighters for the extremist group carried out the van and knife attack in London that left seven people dead.

SITE said in a statement today that the ISIS run Aamaq news service cited "a security source" in the Arabic-language posting claiming the attack.

ISIS has often made such claims not just when it has sent attackers, but when extremists carrying out deadly plots were inspired by the group's ideology.

It's the third attack this year that ISIS has claimed in Britain, after the bombing in Manchester and a similar attack in the heart of London in March.

The three attackers in yesterday's attack have not been identified.

Meanwhile, Australia's foreign minister Julie Bishop says three Australians have been injured in the knife attacks at London Bridge and in London's Borough Market.

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop says Candice Hedge is recovering in St Thomas' Hospital and Andrew Morrison had received stitches for a wound and was on his way home to Australia. Both had been stabbed in the neck.

The Australian Government is still making inquiries into the third Australian's condition.

Hedge, a 34-year-old waitress, has been living in Britain for about a year and was working in the Borough Markets area where witnesses say she was stabbed as she tried to hide under a table.

She posted on social media: "Hey everyone, just so you know im doing ok. Bit of pain but I will survive."

Morrison, an electrician from Darwin, posted on social media that he had been stabbed leaving Belushi's London Bridge bar after watching the Champions League football final.