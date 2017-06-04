 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


ISIS claims responsibility for London Bridge terror attack

share

Source:

Associated Press

The SITE Intelligence Group says a ISIS news agency is claiming fighters for the extremist group carried out the van and knife attack in London that left seven people dead.

A van ploughed into pedestrians on London Bridge and ended up at Borough Market where a stabbing spree began.
Source: 1 NEWS

SITE said in a statement today that the ISIS run Aamaq news service cited "a security source" in the Arabic-language posting claiming the attack.

ISIS has often made such claims not just when it has sent attackers, but when extremists carrying out deadly plots were inspired by the group's ideology.

It's the third attack this year that ISIS has claimed in Britain, after the bombing in Manchester and a similar attack in the heart of London in March.

The three attackers in yesterday's attack have not been identified.

Meanwhile, Australia's foreign minister Julie Bishop says three Australians have been injured in the knife attacks at London Bridge and in London's Borough Market.

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop says Candice Hedge is recovering in St Thomas' Hospital and Andrew Morrison had received stitches for a wound and was on his way home to Australia. Both had been stabbed in the neck.

The Australian Government is still making inquiries into the third Australian's condition.

Hedge, a 34-year-old waitress, has been living in Britain for about a year and was working in the Borough Markets area where witnesses say she was stabbed as she tried to hide under a table.

She posted on social media: "Hey everyone, just so you know im doing ok. Bit of pain but I will survive."

Morrison, an electrician from Darwin, posted on social media that he had been stabbed leaving Belushi's London Bridge bar after watching the Champions League football final.

Morrison said in a video: "All of a sudden this guy comes up with a knife. I just, like, push him off. I walk into a pub and I'm like: 'Someone help me, I've just been stabbed.' "

Related

Christine "Chrissy" Archibald has been named as the first victim of the latest London terror attack.

First victim named in London terror attack was Canadian homeless shelter volunteer who moved to Europe for love

01:00
Police are responding to three incidents in London amid reports if people being run over and stabbed

Details emerge of 12 arrested in connection to deadly London attack

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:09
1
The song was written by New Zealander Neil Finn.

'Crowded House thanks you' - Neil Finn reacts to Manchester concert duet of iconic Kiwi song


01:27
2
The pop star told concert goers she changed her set list after meeting Charlotte Campbell, whose 15-year-old daughter died in the blast.

Ariana Grande completely changes show line-up in honour of 15-year-old Manchester attack victim


3
Christine "Chrissy" Archibald has been named as the first victim of the latest London terror attack.

First victim named in London terror attack was Canadian homeless shelter volunteer who moved to Europe for love


00:32
4
Jordan Powell thought he had Dominick Reyes figured it - he probably doesn't remember how wrong he was.

Watch: Cocky MMA fighter gets put to sleep by deadly head kick after cheeky taunt backfires horribly

01:00
5
The thugs stole an estimated $2,500 worth of skateboards and caused over $20,000 of damage.

Video: Car rammed four times into Auckland surf and skateboarding shop before thieves enter business

Ngati Tama object to water being taken from the Te Waikoropupu springs – and they're fighting to protect it.

Golden Bay's Te Waikoropupu Springs to get highest possible protection for body of water

The springs, a tourist hot spot, are thought to have the clearest water in the world.

00:22
Her 69-year-old husband received serious injuries.

Team NZ’s Peter Burling pays tribute to Bermuda tragedy, after Christchurch woman killed in boat collision

"Our thoughts are with them".


00:22
The Kiwis were penalised three times during their second race against Team USA in Bermuda.

America's Cup recap: Who will Team NZ race in tomorrow's semi? Thinking caps on after gut-wrenching loss to Oracle

Relive today's action on the last day of round robin racing in the 35th America's Cup from Bermuda.

'Everyone was pretty upset' - 62-year-old New Zealand woman dies after boat collision in Bermuda, local man arrested

The woman's 69-year-old husband received serious injuries.


Watch: Team NZ on top after back-to-back wins, unpredictable Artemis Racing topple Oracle again

Team NZ won both their races and are now on top of the standings after day seven of the America's Cup qualifiers in Bermuda.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ