ISIS claims responsibility for deadly truck attack at Berlin Christmas market

Paul Hobbs 

1 NEWS Reporter

As Germany mourns the country's leader is coming under growing political pressure.
Kaylee Rogers, 10, doesn’t like speaking in the classroom, but that changes when given the chance to show off her stunning singing voice.

Watch: Young autistic girl delivers stunning version of Hallelujah

The Sharks captain engaged in a bitter war of words ahead of his fight with Ryan Carr-Ketu.

'I have to cop that from people with small minds': Paul Gallen stung by Kiwi boxer's doping barb ahead of sold out bout

Dan Howard loved Shannon, really. He just wishes she was a little more considerate around the house.

'We love to have her home' - US dad films hilarious diatribe about carnage caused by daughter home from college

Police raids foil alleged Christmas Day terror attacks on Melbourne landmarks

Biker's death may be gang violence, police believe

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

Thomas Ruyant is safely in Bluff after his yacht collided violently with an unidentified object in the sea, about 60km off the coast of Fiordland last night.

'I need a shower, I need to eat,' - shattered French sailor on what next after sleepless night on wrecked yacht

John Armstrong: Judith Collins made a massive miscalculation and is paying the price

Collins is putting a brave public face on her demotion, but will be seething inside, our columnist writes.

A sample of the new emoticons in the Emotiki app, which contains 200 Maori and Kiwi cultural icons for people to share on social media platforms, messaging and email.

Pukana expressions, hangi, poi - you can do it all with world's first Maori emoji app

The world's first Maori emoji app, Emotiki, landed this morning with 200 Maori and Kiwi cultural icons.

02:05
There are concerns that up to 80 CBD buildings may have been weakened by the quake, and the owners are being forced to conduct invasive tests.

Raised aftershock risk spurs extra checks on 80 Wellington CBD buildings

"The increased risk of the aftershock is a significant driver of what we're doing," says Wellington's Recovery Manager.


 
