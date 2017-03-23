 

ISIS claim responsibility for suicide bombing in Iraq which killed at least 8

Source:

Associated Press

A military commander says a suicide bombing near the oil-rich city of Basra has killed at least eight people.

The Trump administration is laying out its plans to defeat the terror group.

Source: 1 NEWS

The commander of Basra Operations Command, Lt. Gen. Jamil al-Shimmari, said today the bomber blew up his explosives-laden car the day before at a checkpoint north of Basra, killing five civilians and three troops.

Al-Shimmari added that a second attacker drove down a desert road after the explosion, and security forces killed him.

Basra is home to about 70 per cent of Iraq's oil reserves of 153.1 billion barrels.

In an online statement, ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it targeted Shiites.

The group also claimed responsibility for the double suicide bombings in Baghdad overnight that killed at least 19 people and wounded 33.

