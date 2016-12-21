ISIS claim it was behind Berlin truck attack

German authorities are calling the truck attack on a crowded Christmas market an "act of terrorism" that had all the hallmarks of Islamic extremism.

Yesterday's attack left 12 dead and wounded nearly 50 in the heart of Berlin.

The news agency for ISIS has since claimed the group was responsible for the attack, saying it was carried out by an ISIS soldier "targeting citizens of the Crusader coalition".

The head of the Federal Criminal Police Office, or BKA, earlier said it couldn't rule out that a suspect or suspects involved in the yesterday's attack may still be at large, despite the high-profile arrest of a man shortly after the incident.

German prosecutors said today the man who was arrested after Berlin truck attack released because of insufficient evidence.

He added that police have also not yet found a pistol believed used to kill a Polish truck driver who was supposed to be delivering steel beams with the truck until it went missing.

Germany's top prosecutor Peter Frank told reporters the attack on the market outside the landmark Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church was reminiscent of July's deadly truck attack in Nice and appeared to follow instructions published by the Islamic State group.

"There is also the prominent and symbolic target of a Christmas market, and the modus operandi that mirrors at least past calls by jihadi terror organisations," Frank said.

A man attaches a poster "The light is stronger than the darkness" in Berlin, Germany, the day after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market and killed several people. Source: Associated Press

Chancellor Angela Merkel insisted the attack cannot change Germans' way of life.

"Twelve people who were still among us yesterday, who were looking forward to Christmas, who had plans for the holidays, aren't among us anymore," she said in an emotional, nationally televised statement before heading to the scene of the attack in downtown Berlin.

"A gruesome and ultimately incomprehensible act has robbed them of their lives."

Witnesses saw only one man flee from the truck after it rammed into the crowded Christmas market early yesterday NZT. It smashed through the market, going 60 to 80 metres before finally coming to a halt.

Six of those killed have been identified as Germans, and the man found shot and killed in the truck's passenger seat was Polish.

Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said the man detained shortly after the attack was a Pakistani citizen. He had entered Germany as a migrant on December 31 last year and arrived in Berlin in February.

A man lights a candle in Berlin, the day after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market and killed several people. Source: Associated Press