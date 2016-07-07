ISIS car bomb kills five in Yemen

Yemeni witnesses and officials say a powerful car bomb has struck a government building in the southern port city of Aden, killing five people and wounding 12.

Map of Yemen. Source: istock.com

The attack was claimed by ISIS.

The witnesses and security officials say the blast completely destroyed the finance ministry building, damaged nearby houses and triggered fires in shops in the area. They spoke on condition of anonymity, fearing retribution.

The US-based SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors jihadi websites, said ISIS' affiliate in Yemen claimed responsibility in an online statement.

Aden has seen an uptick in violence, with a series of attacks and assassinations claimed by the ISIS branch.