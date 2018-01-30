ISIS attack in Kabul kills at least 11 soldiers

At least 11 Afghan soldiers are dead after ISIS militants attacked troops guarding a military academy in the capital, Kabul overnight. Sixteen others were wounded.

The attack was the latest in a wave of relentless violence in Kabul this month unleashed by the Taliban and the rival ISIS group. The violence has killed scores and left hundreds wounded.

Witnesses said the attack started before dawn, and that fighting continued long after daybreak.

Afghan Defense Ministry spokesman Dawlat Waziri says a suicide bomber struck the military unit responsible for providing security for the academy, setting off a gunbattle with the troops.