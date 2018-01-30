 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


ISIS attack in Kabul kills at least 11 soldiers

share

Source:

Associated Press

At least 11 Afghan soldiers are dead after ISIS militants attacked troops guarding a military academy in the capital, Kabul overnight. Sixteen others were wounded.

It’s the fourth major attack in the Afghan capital in just over a week.
Source: Breakfast

The attack was the latest in a wave of relentless violence in Kabul this month unleashed by the Taliban and the rival ISIS group. The violence has killed scores and left hundreds wounded.

Witnesses said the attack started before dawn, and that fighting continued long after daybreak.

Afghan Defense Ministry spokesman Dawlat Waziri says a suicide bomber struck the military unit responsible for providing security for the academy, setting off a gunbattle with the troops.

The spokesman says at least five insurgents were involved in the morning assault. He said two of the attackers were killed in the gunbattle, two detonated their suicide vests and one was arrested.

Related

00:27
At least five people were killed after gunmen stormed the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul.

Fourteen foreigners dead after Taliban assault on Kabul's Intercontinental Hotel

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:33
1
Central Otago and Canterbury will continue to see high temperatures but heavy rain is expected across South Island later this week.

Scorching temperatures expected in many places today but severe wet weather a possibility later this week

2
Wanaka.

Man drowns after getting into difficulty at Lake Wanaka

01:27
3
The incident took place in Florida where the law states children who misbehave can be detained by police under certain circumstances.

Mum distraught as her seven-year-old son taken away in handcuffs by police after allegedly hitting teacher

4
The council is banning freedom campers from Lake Hayes reserve and the Shotover delta.

New Plymouth 'overrun' by freedom campers, mayor calls for closure of popular spot

02:07
5
The new track, announced by Racing Minister Winston Peters, will cost about $10mil.

Ardern says new $10m all-weather horse racing track will protect from 'significant' losses

02:05

Cromwell NZ's hottest place today at 36.6 degrees as records tumble in Central Otago

The heatwave in the south has seen more people arriving at hospital with dehydration and sun exposure.


Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:39
Crowds at the One Love Festival in Tauranga felt the love over the weekend.

Watch: Kiwi crowd erupts into beautiful sing-along of E Papa Waiari at One Love Festival

Crowds at the reggae festival in Tauranga felt the love over the weekend, spurred on by artist Fiji.

00:29
Mars has already won song of the year for What I Like.

Bruno Mars wins Album of the Year denying Lorde at Grammy Awards

Bruno Mars was a big winner at this years awards.


00:30
Dion Mellow took some amazing Go Pro footage of the action at Puheke beach today.

Watch: 'Awe-inspiring'- Stunning footage shows playful dolphins surfing the waves with lucky swimmers in Northland

Karli Joll said it was her family's first time visiting Puheke Beach.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 