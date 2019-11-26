TODAY |

Irish truckie accused of 39 counts of migrant manslaughter pleads guilty to lesser charges

Associated Press
More From
World
UK and Europe
Crime and Justice
Immigration

A truck driver charged with manslaughter over the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants whose bodies were found in the back of a vehicle he had allegedly been driving pleaded guilty today to lesser charges.

Maurice Robinson, who is accused of being part of an international people-smuggling ring, admitted plotting with others to assist illegal immigration and acquiring criminal property.

Robinson, 25, appeared at London’s Central Criminal Court by video link from prison. He wasn’t asked to enter pleas to 39 counts of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people, and he faces another court hearing on December 13.

The bodies of 39 people were found October 23 in the English town of Grays, east of London. Police say the victims were all from Vietnam and were aged between 15 and 44.

Court sketch of truck driver Maurice Robinson on a video-link at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court, England. Source: Associated Press

The 31 men and eight women are believed to have paid people traffickers for their clandestine transit into England.

Prosecutors allege that Robinson drove the cab of the truck to Purfleet, England, where he picked up the container, which had arrived by ferry from Zeebrugge in Belgium.

Two other men have been arrested in Britain and Ireland in connection with the case, and several people have been arrested in Vietnam.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Maurice Robinson is accused of being part of a large plot to bring people into Britain illegally. Source: Breakfast
More From
World
UK and Europe
Crime and Justice
Immigration
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:37
Auckland kebab shop owner told off for giving free kebabs to homeless by local business association
2
McCaw, Carter benched as ex-Wales skipper names his best XV
3
Air New Zealand named airline of the year -again
4
England Cricket Board responds to Jofra Archer abuse - 'Absolutely no place for racist behaviour'
5
Wayne Smith's warning to future All Blacks coach about new rival Dave Rennie - 'He'll take no prisoners'
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Group of Australian clothing brands slammed over failure to ensure factory workers paid living wage

Man charged after cyclist hit by driver fleeing police in Auckland
02:31

Police who shot dead man during Tauranga hostage stand-off receive backing - 'They had to make that call'

British man, wife abducted in Philippines by gunmen aligned to ISIS rescued