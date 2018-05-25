 

Ireland votes to repeal constitutional ban on abortions

Irish voters overwhelmingly repealed a constitutional ban on abortions and asked the country's parliament to enact laws that reflect the popular will and make abortions legal in the country for the first time, final results from a historic referendum showed Saturday.

The prime minister of Ireland said on Saturday the passage of a referendum paving the way for legalised abortions is a historic day for his country.
Elections official Barry Ryan said more than 1.4 million voters, or 66 percent of those who cast valid ballots, favored repealing the Eighth Amendment of the Irish Constitution while roughly 724,000 wanted to keep the abortion ban in place.

The outcome was a historic victory for women's rights in a traditionally Catholic country. The size of the win exceeded expectations and will make it much easier for Irish women to obtain abortions legally for the first time.

It will also make it easier for the government to claim a mandate for more liberal laws when the divisive issue goes to parliament later this year.

A van with a poster appealing for a Yes vote on the upcoming referendum on abortion, in Dublin, May 23, 2018.

The vote will remove a 1983 amendment that required Irish authorities to defend the lives of a woman and a fetus equally on almost all abortions.

Prime Minister Leo Varadkar called the result the culmination of a "quiet revolution".

"The people have spoken," said Varadkar, a medical doctor who campaigned for repeal in Friday's historic referendum. "The people have said that we want a modern constitution for a modern country, that we trust women and we respect them to make the right decision and the right choices about their health care."

Varadkar said the large margin of victory will give his government a greater mandate when drafting abortion legislation that will be submitted for parliamentary approval in a matter of months.

