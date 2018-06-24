 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Ireland savour historic triumph over Wallabies

share

Source:

AAP

Fatigued and relieved, Ireland are savouring a historic 20-16 triumph after holding out the gallant Wallabies to claim their first series victory in Australia in almost 40 years.

Mitsubishi Estate Series 3rd Test, Allianz Stadium, Sydney, Australia 23/6/2018 Australia vs Ireland AustraliaÕs Israel Folau and Peter O'Mahony of Ireland contest a restart Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Photosport/Stuart Walmsley

Israel Folau was sinbinned for this incident.

Source: Photosport

Coach Joe Schmidt admitted the Six Nations champions had emptied the tanks in front of a record crowd of 44,085 fans at Allianz Stadium to ice the most successful season in Irish rugby history.

The men in green defended their line until the very last minute to add the Lansdowne Cup to the Six Nations crown that the world's second-ranked side achieved in Grand Slam fashion in March.

"To be in their backyard and to sneak off with the Lansdowne Trophy is a little bit special for us, especially on the back of a pretty long season," Schmidt said.

"I think it's a credit to the players that they dug in just well enough.

"They deserve a break."

Kiwi Schmidt also paid tribute to the Wallabies, who threatened to snatch victory at the death after fighting back from eight points down early in the second half of a fittingly gripping climax to a series that yielded an aggregate of 55 points each.

"It's been a fantastic series," he said.

"They just kept coming - wave after wave - I thought they were super in that second half and I thought it was a super effort from our guys just to hang in there and keep them out.

"The speed they (the Wallabies) ran on to the ball made it hard to keep them off our advantage line, so once they started to get that momentum it was even harder to contain.

"It's a credit to our guys for hanging in there and it's a credit to the Wallabies - I thought they did a fantastic job of carrying really well.

"I think they've got fuel in the tank and I think they're building.

"I'm sure Cheik is pretty happy with some of what they're doing, particularly in the second half."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Game of Thrones co-stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie marry in Scotland

2
Issac Luke leads the haka Kangaroos v Kiwis, international rugby league, ANZAC test match, New Zealand v Australia, GIO Stadium, Canberra, Australia. 5 May 2017, Copyright Image: Paul Seiser / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Kiwis vs England - NZ trail in second half of Denver Test

00:28
3
Pedro Ruiz III was killed after he asked his girlfriend to shoot him with a .50 calibre handgun to see if a thick book would stop the bullet.

YouTube stunt gone wrong: US man died after asking his girlfriend to shoot him with .50 calibre handgun to see if a book would stop it

4
Ross Ardern spoke about the birth of the PM’s baby girl on RNZ .

Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford to introduce their daughter to the world today

00:15
5
The French were no match for the ABs at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

Classy All Blacks dominate spirited French, score sensational set move try in final Test

00:15
Tonga defeated Samoa 38-22 in their Pacific rugby league Test at Campbelltown Stadium in Sydney.

Powerful Mate Ma'a Tonga outclass gutsy Toa Samoa in huge Pacific Test clash in Sydney

Mate Ma'a Tonga defeated Toa Samoa 38-22 Campbelltown Stadium in Sydney tonight.

02:02
A major insurer has set a deadline of next week for homeowners to take court action.

Time nearly up for thousands of quake-affected Canterbury home owners who want to take legal action

A deadline of 30th June 2018 has been set by IAG for its claimants to file any court action.

01:20
She was also asked who the baby most resembled and if the couple had a name for her yet.

Jacinda Ardern's mum speaks after first meeting with granddaughter: 'Doesn't look like Jacinda as a baby' but 'such a little cutie'

She was also asked who the baby most resembled and if the couple had a name for her yet.

NSW Blues player Vanessa Foliaki kisses her partner Queensland player Karina Brown after women's State of Origin match.

'Welcome to 2018' - NRL proudly defends posting image of QLD player kissing her partner, and NSW opponent, after women's State of Origin

Karina Brown and Ness Foliaki embraced after they battled it out in the women's Origin showdown in Sydney last night.


The Housing Minister said ten homes on the property will be transformed into 102 new, dry, warm dwellings.

KiwiBuild: Govt to invite expressions of interest for off-site construction from overseas companies

Prefab manufacturing of housing will be a "game changer" in NZ, Housing Minister Phil Twyford says.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 