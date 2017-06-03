 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Ireland to have youngest, first openly gay prime minister

share

Source:

AAP

Dublin Ireland's governing Fine Gael party elected Leo Varadkar as its new leader, choosing 38-year-old son of an Indian immigrant to succeed Enda Kenny as prime minister in a striking sign of the country's rapid social change.

Dublin Ireland's governing Fine Gael party elected Leo Varadkar as its new leader.
Source: Twitter/TheJournal Politics

He is set to be Ireland's first gay prime minister. 

Varadkar overcame ministerial colleague Simon Coveney as expected, winning an overwhelming majority among the centre-right party's lawmakers who hope the straight-talking Dubliner can lead them to third successive term for the first time.

Bar an unexpected development, Varadkar will be voted in as prime minister when parliament next sits on June 13 and become the once-staunchly Catholic country's first openly gay premier and the youngest person ever to hold the office.

"If my election today shows anything, it is that prejudice has no hold in this Republic," Varadkar said to huge applause in a speech at Dublin's Mansion House, where Ireland's parliament first sat almost a century ago.

"I know when my father travelled 5,000 miles to build a new home in Ireland, I doubt that he ever dreamed that one day his son would grow up to be its leader and despite his differences, his son would be judged by his actions not his identity.

"Every proud parent in Ireland today can dream big dreams for their children."

His election marks another chapter in the social change that has swept through the country of 4.6 million people that only decriminalised homosexuality in 1993 but became the first country to adopt gay marriage via a popular vote in 2015.

It also shows another face of modern-day Ireland. Varadkar's father Ashok, who like his son is a doctor, was born in Mumbai in India. He met his wife Miriam, an Irish nurse, in England in the 1970s before moving to Ireland where Varadkar was born.

The generational shift from Kenny, 66, who led the party for 15 years and has been prime minister since 2011, will likely be matched with Varadkar's cabinet choices. Paschal Donohoe, 42, is expected to be promoted to finance minister, replacing the retiring Michael Noonan.

Varadkar's opponents, who hope his blunt style will prove a liability rather than an asset to Fine Gael, were quick to claim that the current social protection minister - who recently led a campaign against "welfare cheats" - would move the government to the right.

"Leo Varadkar is a Tory. Fine Gael will be dragged even further to right under his leadership and that can only mean further hardship for ordinary people," Gerry Adams, president of the left-wing Sinn Fein opposition party said in a statement.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
Team NZ finished the day on top of the Louis Vuitton ladder after winning two from two races in Bermuda.

Watch: Team NZ on top after back-to-back wins, unpredictable Artemis Racing topple Oracle again

00:30
2
Peter Burling looked as though he jumped the gun but timed his run to perfection.

Watch: Perfect start! Classy Team New Zealand boost past Dean Barker's Team Japan

00:30
3
Team NZ finished the day on top of the Louis Vuitton ladder after winning two from two races in Bermuda.

Watch: Relentless Team NZ pull off commanding win and end Team France's America's Cup campaign

00:11
4
The half-naked models gets up from lying down on the table and pounces towards the male.

Sushi model allegedly assaulted by ogling male customer who got frisky with his chopsticks

00:15
5
A South African Air Force pilot was captured buzzing a desert air force base dangerously close to the ground.

Watch: Incredible moment daring helicopter pilot pulls off risky military manoeuvre

00:30
Team NZ finished the day on top of the Louis Vuitton ladder after winning two from two races in Bermuda.

Watch: Team NZ on top after back-to-back wins, unpredictable Artemis Racing topple Oracle again

Team NZ won both their races and are now on top of the standings after day seven of the America's Cup qualifiers in Bermuda.


03:11
Emmanuel Macron urged engineers and innovators disappointed with Donald Trump’s decision to come to France and work there.

'Make our planet great again' - world leaders slam Trump for leaving Paris climate deal

French President Emmanuel Macron has told disaffected US engineers to come and work in France.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:21
It's fair to say the PM’s strong suit isn’t dancing - but he can now add a Matai title to his name.

Watch: PM Bill English mistaken for John Key ...then shows off awkward dance moves after receiving Samoan title

The prime minister was given the Leuluaialiiotumua matai title in the village of Faleula where his wife Mary hails from.

Watch: Massive foils catapult Team NZ past bungling BAR, as Ben Ainslie screams at crew

In light winds, expected to be the norm from here, the Kiwis put on a master class. BAR ...not so much.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ