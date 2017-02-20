 

Iraqi troops advance on western Mosul as visiting US defence secretary holds talks

Iraqi forces overnight advanced into the southern outskirts of Mosul on the second day of a push to drive ISIS militants from the city's western half, as visiting US defence secretary James Mattis met with officials to discuss the fight against the extremists.

There are major fears for the safety of those in the besieged city as security forces begin their campaign.
Source: BBC

With aerial support from the US-led coalition, Iraqi police and army troops launched an offensive yesterday to retake western Mosul, part of a 100-day-old campaign that has already driven the militants from the eastern half of the city.

Iraqi helicopters fired rockets at the village of Abu Saif overnight, targeting a hill that overlooks the city's airport. By noon, the forces entered the village and gained control over much of the strategic hill as fighting was still raging, according to an Associated Press reporter.

Separately, militarised police in armoured vehicles were moving toward the sprawling Ghazlani military base on the southwestern outskirts of the city.

A US-led coalition has been providing close air support throughout the campaign to retake Iraq's second largest city. US special operations forces are embedded with some Iraqi units, and thousands of US troops are in Iraq providing logistical and other support.

Dramatic video has been released of militant positions and vehicles being destroyed by Iraqi army helicopters.

Mr Mattis was meanwhile holding discussions with US and Iraqi officials, a week before he is expected to present a new strategy to President Donald Trump for defeating ISIS.

"We're going to make certain that we've got good situational awareness of what we face as we work together and fight alongside each other," Mr Mattis told reporters travelling with him.

Mr Trump has repeatedly vowed to eliminate the extremist group but has provided few details about how his approach might differ from that of the Obama administration, which had partnered with Syrian and Iraqi forces to drive ISIS out of several towns and cities.

The battle for western Mosul, the extremist group's last major urban bastion in Iraq, is expected to be most daunting yet.

Soldiers fired their weapons at suspected militant positions from the roof in the village of Al Arij.
Source: Associated Press

The streets are older and narrower in the half of the city stretching west from the Tigris River, which will force Iraqi soldiers to leave the relative safety of their armored vehicles. The presence of up to 750,000 civilians will also pose a challenge.

Two suicide car bombers struck army and paramilitary forces west of Mosul overnight killing and wounding a number of troops, two army officers said, without specifying the number of casualties. A third suicide car bomber was blown up before reaching the troops, they added. 

ISIS claimed responsibility for two attacks in an online statement, saying the drivers were British and Iraqi.

