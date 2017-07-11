 

Iraqi Prime Minister formally declares victory in Mosul after three years of ISIS rule

Thousands have died in the conflict and nearly one million people have been displaced.
00:42
A distraught Vatuvei thanked fans for their support throughout his Warriors career.

'I'll be back!' – tearful Manu Vatuvei struggles to keep composure during emotional farewell to Warriors fans


02:52
Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has the latest forecast.

Stoke up the fire! Cold front to bring dumping of snow, freezing temperatures and black ice to parts of the South Island

Live stream: Breakfast

02:24
Wellington Hospital asked for a donation, but Mark Dunajtschik came back with something even better.

Who is the man giving Wellington a $50M children's hospital?

00:13
Lagi Vaili filmed an exchange between the driver and a passenger who was complaining about a stoppage undertaken to keep the bus running to schedule.

Video: 'F*** off!' - Auckland bus riders shocked by driver swearing at passenger, investigation launched


06:05
Over $183 million in unclaimed tax is sitting there, but entrusting an agent to get your money can cost you.

Fair Go's guide to doing your own fee-free tax return online

Two sisters wanted others to know how to "de-link" with your tax agent.

06:47
Water is essential to our survival, but sadly, that can make us vulnerable to those selling over-priced and sub-standard water purifying devices.

Lab tests pour cold water on claims jug can remove fluoride from tap water

However, the jug's Californian inventor says he has not had a single complaint in 23 years of business.

01:44
The insurance industry is defending its processes, however, saying it is necessary to asses all claims.

'The problem lies with the amount of admin' - panel beaters say insurance red tape slowing car repairs

Panel beaters say, on average, it takes two days to deal with paperwork.


04:23
National's also taken a slight dive in the polls, but Mr Little is now registering the lowest levels for a Labour leader since 2009.

Andrew Little drops to fourth as preferred PM in latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll that sees both major parties take a hit

The poll has the Labour leader behind Bill English, Winston Peters and Jacinda Ardern.


00:11
Dwayne Nikora Housiaux sent 1 NEWS this video from his property in Tikokino this afternoon.

Video: 'That hurts' – Hawke's Bay man captures stunning rainbow as hailstones the size of marbles fall

Dwayne Nikora Housiaux found a "beautiful rainbow" rather more appealing this afternoon.


 
