Iraqi Prime Minister formally declares 'total victory' in Mosul after three years of ISIS rule

Iraq's prime minister has returned to Mosul and declared victory against the Islamic State group in the northern city following nine months of gruelling urban combat.

Thousands have died in the conflict and nearly one million people have been displaced.
Speaking today from a small base on the edge of Mosul's Old City, where heavy clashes have been underway for days, Haider al-Abadi said Iraqi forces had achieved victory "by the blood of our martyrs".

He declared "total victory" in the fight against the ISIS group there, though some fighting is expected to continue.

He has made similar announcements in recent days despite ongoing clashes, and visited Mosul yesterday to congratulate Iraqi troops.

Heavy fighting was still underway just a few hours before he spoke and it was unclear whether the last militants had been defeated.

US-backed Iraqi forces launched a massive operation to retake Mosul in October, and in recent days they had confined the remaining militants in an area measuring less than a square kilometre.

The US-led coalition has congratulated Iraqi forces on retaking Mosul from the ISIS

US Central Command said that "while there are still areas of the Old City of Mosul that must be back-cleared of explosive devices and possible ISIS fighters in hiding," Iraqi forces "have Mosul now firmly under their control."

The battle for Mosul killed thousands and displaced more than 897,000 people.

