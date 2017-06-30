 

Iraqi leader declares end to ISIS caliphate but fight goes on

With anti-ISIS group forces on the offensive in both the Iraqi city of Mosul and the Syrian city of Raqqa, Iraq's prime minister today declared an end to the extremist group's self-proclaimed caliphate.

But even as Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi made the bold assertion, deadly fighting continued in Mosul — filling field hospitals and forcing hundreds to flee.

Government forces have the city surrounded but are facing fierce resistance.
Source: BBC

"We are seeing the end of the fake Daesh state. The liberation of Mosul proves that," al-Abadi said on Twitter, using the Arabic acronym for ISIS. "We will not relent. Our brave forces will bring victory."

Across the border in in Raqqa, coalition officials predicted a long, bloody battle ahead for the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, whose fighters succeeded in completely encircling the militants' de-facto capital today.

US-led coalition officials estimated that as many as 2,500 ISIS fighters remained in the city.

Beginning at dawn, Iraqi forces began a push deeper into Mosul's Old City, where ISIS fighters were making their last stand.

Iraqi troops have pushed further into Mosul while they fight to reclaim the city from ISIS.
Source: BBC

The Iraqi troops moved slowly along foot paths strewn with rubble, twisted metal and downed power lines. Many front-line positions were only reachable by climbing in and out of homes, across roof tops and through holes blasted into concrete walls.

By early afternoon they had reached al-Nuri Mosque, at once a hugely symbolic win and a ruined prize.

The site is where ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi made his only public appearance in July 2014, declaring the self-styled Islamic "caliphate" encompassing territories then-held by the extremists in Syria and Iraq.

But ISIS destroyed the mosque and its iconic leaning minaret last week, Iraqi and coalition officials said. The ISIS group blamed a US airstrike for the blasts, a claim rejected by a spokesman for the US-led coalition who said coalition planes "did not conduct strikes in that area at that time."

The surprise attack could allow for an attack on the old city.
Source: 1 NEWS

The fight for the Old City has seen some of the most difficult urban combat yet for Iraqi forces in the campaign against ISIS. Eight months into the Mosul offensive, ISIS now holds less than two square kilometers  of the city, but the advances have come at considerable cost.

Damaged and destroyed houses dot the Old City neighbourhoods retaken by Iraqi forces and the stench of rotting bodies rises from beneath collapsed buildings.

"There are hundreds of bodies under the rubble," said special forces Maj. Dhia Thamir. "But they are all Daesh."

Special forces Maj. Gen. Sami al-Aridi acknowledged that civilians have been killed by airstrikes and artillery in the recent fighting.

"Of course there is collateral damage, it is always this way in war," he said. "The houses are very old, so any bombardment causes them to collapse completely."

US-led coalition spokesman Col. Ryan Dillon told reporters at the Pentagon that "the Old City still remains a difficult, dense, suffocating fight — tight alley ways with booby traps, civilians, and (IS) fighters around every corner."

Still, he said he expected victory to be "imminent," predicting it would come "in days rather than weeks."

Even after Mosul is retaken, however, ISIS still controls significant pockets of territory in Iraq that Iraqi forces say will require many more months of fighting to liberate.

