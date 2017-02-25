Iraq strikes ISIS in Syria as Iraqi forces enter western Mosul

Iraq's air force struck ISIS targets inside Syria for the first time overnight as Iraqi troops on the ground pushed into western Mosul, the last major urban stronghold held by the Sunni militant group in Iraq.

Iraqi special forces advance towards the western side of Mosul, Iraq. Source: Associated Press

Iraq's Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced the airstrikes in a statement, saying the air force hit the border towns of Boukamal and Husseibah, strikes that came in response to recent bombings in Baghdad claimed by ISIS and linked to the militants' operations in Syria.

Meanwhile, Iraqi forces pushed into the first neighbourhood of western Mosul and took full control of Mosul's international airport and a sprawling military base on the southwestern edge of the city, according to Iraqi officials.

Iraqi federal police fired volleys of mortars into Mosul from the edge of the airport, which appeared almost completely destroyed: runways had been dug up, control towers flattened and concrete barriers overturned.

The territorial gains marked the first key moves in the battle, now in its sixth day, to rout ISIS militants from the western half of Mosul, Iraq's second-largest city.

The push into the Mamun neighborhood was followed by intense clashes with ISIS militants, according to an Iraqi special forces officer on the ground, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Similarly intense counterattacks followed pushes on the other fronts.

Al-Maturi said six Iraqi troops were wounded, including two officers. However, an Associated Press team near the front line saw at least four wounded special forces' members and the bodies of three soldiers, suggesting more intense fighting than the previous day.

A Canadian medic volunteering at a front-line clinic said he had treated at least 10 wounded federal policemen. Iraq's military does not release official casualty figures.

Earlier on Friday, the spokesman of the Joint Military Operation Command, Brig. Gen. Yahya Rasool, said Iraqi forces had also retaken the military base adjacent to the airport.

The advances came a day after special forces joined the fight for western Mosul.

Both the Ghazlani military base and the airport will be key to the next steps in the daunting battle and will serve as a base of operations as Iraqi forces launch subsequent pushes into western Mosul, which is divided by the Tigris River into two halves.

The United Nations estimate that about 750,000 civilians are trapped in western Mosul. The initial numbers of displaced from western Mosul have been low, but Iraqi forces are yet to punch into the city's dense urban neighborhoods.