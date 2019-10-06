Iraq blames 'malicious' hands as toll from anti-government unrest tops 100

Twelve anti-government demonstrators were killed today in ongoing protests in the capital Baghdad, the latest fatalities in six days of clashes that have left more than 100 dead and thousands wounded.

Iraq's government has scrambled to contain the popular anger that has racked Baghdad and a number of southern cities since last week. Security forces responded with a crackdown on the spontaneous rallies of demonstrators demanding jobs, better services and an end to endemic corruption in the oil-rich country.

In the first official statement from the government accounting for the violence, Interior Ministry spokesman Saad Maan said today that 104 people had been killed in the six days of unrest, including eight members of the security forces, and more than 6000 wounded. He said an investigation was under way to determine who was behind the most deadly day of violence, in Baghdad on Saturday.

The unrest is the most serious challenge facing Iraq two years after the victory against Islamic State militants. The chaos also comes at a critical time for the government, which has been caught in the middle of increasing US-Iran tensions in the region. Iraq is allied with both countries and hosts thousands of US troops, as well as powerful paramilitary forces allied with Iran.

Iraq's most senior Shiite spiritual leader, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, has urged the protestors and the security forces to end the violence while the country's prime minister has called on the protestors to go home. Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi also pledged to meet with the protestors wherever they are and without any armed forces, to hear their demands.

Anti-government protestors take cover while Iraq security forces fire during a demonstration in Baghdad, Iraq. Source: Associated Press

Abdul-Mahdi defended the security forces, saying they were carrying out their duties and would only use force in extreme cases of self-defense.

"We can't accept the continuation of the situation like this," Abdul-Mahdi told his Cabinet in televised remarks. "We hear of snipers, firebombs, burning a policeman, a citizen."

Speaking today, Maan, the Interior Ministry spokesman, said protestors have burned 51 public buildings and eight political party headquarters. He claimed security forces didn't confront the protestors, adding that "malicious hands" were behind targeting protestors and security members alike.

That contradicted accounts from demonstrators and journalists at the scene who have said they witnessed security forces firing on demonstrators. Some protestors said snipers also took part in breaking up the protests. Maan said most of those killed Satuday were hit in the head and heart.

Officials had said earlier there were attempts at "sedition" from snipers who targeted security and protestors alike. They didn't elaborate.

Yesterday, the prime minister announced a number of measures designed to appease the protestors, including paying out unemployment benefits and providing subsidised housing and land for low-income groups.

Still, demonstrators took to the streets again today— although in smaller numbers. Hundreds gathered on side streets near Sadr City, a Baghdad suburb, some four kilometres from Tahrir Square, which has been the destination of the weeklong rallies, although authorities have prevented protestors from reaching it.

A medical official in a local hospital and a security official said 12 protestors were killed and more than 50 others wounded as they repeatedly tried to break through a security cordon to head to the city center. The officials, who did not provide details, spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to reporters.

Anti-government protestors set fires and close a street during a demonstration in Baghdad, Iraq. Source: Associated Press

Security forces have beefed up their presence in central Baghdad, deploying as far as Sadr City to seal off Tahrir Square.

Army troops blocked a main road today to prevent the protestors from advancing, then fired on them to push them back. After about an hour, there was more intense gunfire, with soldiers firing over the heads of protestors as they tried to advance.

Ducking in reaction to the fire, some protestors piled over one another trying to hide behind the wall of a nearby water fountain. One protestor carrying a drum chanted "peaceful, peaceful," as others joined in. As the gunfire continued, protestors set tires on fire.

Some demonstrators arrived in rickshaws, which have been used to carry the wounded from the bloody clashes.

The UN envoy for Iraq appealed for an end to the violence and called for holding to account those responsible. "This must stop. I call on all parties to pause and reflect," Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert tweeted Saturday night.

Meanwhile, Abdul-Mahdi pledged to meet with the demonstrators to hear their demands.

"I am ready to go wherever our brotherly protestors are and meet them or send them envoys to other locations without any armed forces," he said yesterday. "I will go and meet them without weapons and sit with them for hours to listen to their demands."

He also decreed that those killed in the protests, whether demonstrators or security forces, would be considered "martyrs" eligible for state benefits.

Today, Baghdad's streets had been mostly quiet and traffic thin as an eerie calm prevailed. Students made it to schools and government employees returned to work. But burnt tires and debris littered thoroughfares while security remained heavily deployed in many neighbourhoods.

Atheer Assem, a pizza restaurant owner, said he was able to shop today, the start of the working week, for ingredients for his baked goods. But he said his clients have stopped coming to his shop because of the violence, even though it is in a neighbourhood that has not witnessed any protests.