Iran's president says 'madman' Trump faces similar fate to Saddam Hussein

Source:  Associated Press

Iran's president called Donald Trump a "madman" saying the outgoing US leader would face a fate similar to that of late Iraqi strongman, Saddam Hussein.

Iranian president Hassan Rouhani and US president Donald Trump. Source: 1 NEWS

Hassan Rouhani said both Saddam and Trump "imposed war on our nation."

"We saw the madman (Saddam) hanged, that was the day when the people celebrated their final, historic victory. Trump's fate will not be much better than Saddam's," he said.

Rouhani made the comments during a cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Iranian officials have been harshly criticising Trump over his maximum pressure campaign against Iran as well as killing a top Iranian general in early 2020.

