Iran summons UK diplomat amid rising tanker attack tensions

Iran has summoned the British ambassador after London agreed with the U.S. conclusion that Iran attacked two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

The official IRNA news agency reports that Iranian diplomat Mahmoud Barimani in a meeting with Ambassador Robert Macaire strongly protested Britain's "blindly and hastily following" the United States in accusing Iran. The Iranian side also sought a "correction" on the Britain's stance.

The British Foreign Office on Saturday said in a statement that it concluded "it is almost certain that a branch of the Iranian military," the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, attacked the tankers on Thursday.

The U.S. immediately blamed Iran for the attack. Tehran has denied being involved and accused America of promoting an "Iranophobic" campaign against it.

An Iranian navy boat sprays water to extinguish a fire on an oil tanker in the sea of Oman, Thursday, June 13, 2019. Source: BBC

What we know about the Thursday explosions:

On Thursday two oil tankers were allegedly attacked in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Iran.

The US military released a video it claiming to show Iran removing an unexploded mine from one of the two ships, the Japanese owned Kokuka Courageous. It said this suggested that Iran wanted to hide evidence that it was behind the attacks.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Crew on the Kokuka Courageous report seeing "flying objects" just before it was hit, contradicting the US military position that mines were involved.

The second tanker, Norwegian-owned MT Front Altair, offered no immediate explanation of what happened to their vessel as it caught fire after the attack Thursday, sending a thick cloud of black smoke visible even by satellite from space.

Iran denied any role in Thursday's apparent attacks, which have again roiled the Persian Gulf amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington over the unravelling nuclear deal with world powers.

The Front Altair was carrying naphtha, a petrol product, from the United Arab Emirates to Taiwan. The Kokuka Courageous was carrying methanol from Saudi Arabia to Singapore.