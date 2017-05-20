TODAY |

Iran steps away from parts of nuclear deal

Associated Press
Iran's president says the Islamic Republic will keep its excess enriched uranium and heavy water, setting a 60-day deadline for new terms for its nuclear deal.

Hassan Rouhani said today that if that deadline passes without better terms, Iran will begin higher enrichment of uranium.

He made the comments in a live address on the anniversary of President Donald Trump pulling America out of the accord.

The 2015 deal saw sanctions on Iran lifted in exchange for limits on its nuclear programme. The US has restored crippling sanctions since withdrawing.

Iran sent letters on its decision to the leaders of Britain, China, the European Union, France and Germany. All were signatories to the nuclear deal. A letter was also to go to Russia.

FILE - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks in a campaign rally for May 19 presidential election in Tehran, Iran.
Source: Associated Press
