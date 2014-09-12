Iran state TV says Ukrainian plane carrying 180 people has crashed near Tehran

Iranian state TV reports a Ukrainian plane carrying 180 passengers and crew has crashed near the airport in the country's capital, Tehran.

There was no immediate word on casualties.

The plane had taken off from Imam Khomeini International Airport, local reports said. The crash is suspected to have been caused by mechanical issues, it added, without elaborating.

An investigation team was at the site of the crash in southwestern outskirts of Tehran, civil aviation spokesman Reza Jafarzadeh said.

Flight data from the airport showed a Ukrainian 737-800 flown by Ukraine International Airlines took off this afternoon NZ time, then stopped sending data almost immediately afterward, according to website FlightRadar24.

The airline did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The crash came hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack targeting two bases in Iraq housing US forces in retaliation for the killing of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani.



There's no indication that the crash is related to Iran's missile strikes on US air bases in Iraq today.

Footage purporting to be of the crash has been posted to Twitter by BBC's Iran affairs correspondent.