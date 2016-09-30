TODAY |

Iran says Revolutionary Guard has shot down US drone

Associated Press
More From
World
Middle East

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency says the country's Revolutionary Guard has shot down a US drone.

IRNA said today the drone was hit when it entered Iranian airspace near the Kouhmobarak district in southern Iran's Hormozgan province.

IRNA, citing the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, identified the drone as an RQ-4 Global Hawk.

Capt. Bill Urban, a US Central Command spokesman, declined to comment when asked if an American drone was shot down.

However, he told The Associated Press: "There was no drone over Iranian territory."

The reported shootdown comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the US.

It takes root in President Donald Trump's decision a year ago to withdraw America from Iran's nuclear deal with world powers.

Military drone (file picture).
Military drone Source: istock.com
More From
World
Middle East
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Baby dies after 'tragic accident' at SkyCity carpark in Auckland
2
Karina Tipene shared her story on TVNZ1’s Breakfast.
Auckland woman living with her six grandchildren describes struggle of trying to pay the power bill
3
Jacinda Ardern recalled previous visits to refugee camps around the world during a visit to a Wellington exhibition.
NZ 'lucky to have the refugee community' – Ardern calls for shift in view of refugees
4
Ms Bennett criticised the Government for shelving National’s Meth Action Plan when it came into power.
Winston Peters calls Paula Bennett's claim previous government halved adult meth use 'world's best kept secret'
5
Dargaville couple Kylie and Trevor Flood are demanding answers after Trevor suffered brain damage from a morphine overdose at Auckland City Hospital
Builder suffers brain damage after receiving pain relief
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:30
The report says there’s “sufficient credible evidence” linking Mohammed Bin Salman to the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Long-awaited UN report suggests sanctions against Saudi prince's assets for journalist's murder
00:21
Investigative journalist Jon Stephenson now believes armed insurgents were in a village attacked by SAS soldiers.

Operation Burnham: Hit & Run author backtracks on key claim
00:23
International arrest warrants have been issues for three Russians and a Ukrainian.

Four men charged in downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine, killing 298
A file image of a courtroom.

Child's move to NZ blocked after Australian court rules sperm donor as legal father