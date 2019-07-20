TODAY |

Iran says its seizure of British ship a 'reciprocal' move

Associated Press
More From
World
UK and Europe

Iran's seizure of a British oil tanker was a response to Britain's role in impounding an Iranian supertanker first, senior officials said today, as newly released video of the incident showed Iranian commandos in black ski masks and fatigues rappelling from a helicopter onto the vessel in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The seizure prompted condemnation from the UK and its European allies as they continue to call for a de-escalation of tensions in the critical waterway.

UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said Britain's response "will be considered but robust."

In comments on Twitter, he said he spoke with Iran's foreign minister and expressed extreme disappointment that the Iranian diplomat had assured him Iran wanted to de-escalate the situation but "they have behaved in the opposite way."

He wrote: "This has (to) be about actions not words if we are to find a way through. British shipping must & will be protected."

The free flow of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz is of international importance because one-fifth of all global crude exports passes through the waterway from Mideast exporters to countries around the world. The narrow waterway sits between Iran and Oman.

The British-flagged Stena Impero was intercepted yesterday by Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guard forces. The ship's owner, Stena Bulk, said the vessel was stopped by "unidentified small crafts and a helicopter" during its transit through the Strait of Hormuz. The vessel was seized with a crew of 23 crew aboard, although none are British nationals.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Stena Impero was bound for Saudi Arabia before suddenly heading towards Iran and while another tanker has now been released, the British Foreign Secretary's warning there'll be "serious consequences". Source: 1 NEWS
More From
World
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Brodie Retallick runs against Argentina
LIVE: All Blacks being made to work in tough season opener against Argentina
2
Taniela Tupou took out his opponent with a dangerous tackle after the whistle.
Wallabies' Tongan Thor yellow carded for cheap shot on Springboks opposite
3
Noeline Taurua's side claimed a thrilling 47-45 semi-final win in Liverpool.
Silver Ferns topple hosts England to book spot in Netball World Cup final
4
Police abandoned the pursuit because the driver was driving dangerously.
One person dies after crashing into tree as police abandon South Auckland pursuit
5
South Africa overpowered the Wallabies 35-17 in Johannesburg.
Weakened Springboks too good for Australia, claim Rugby Championship opening win
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:30
Ash from the erution has reached as far as Bolivia.

Peru's most active volcano erupts spreading ash hundreds of kilometres to Bolivia
06:46
US correspondent Rebecca Wright discussed the response to the US president’s rhetoric in Washington.

Trump reverses criticisms of crowd chanting 'send her back', defending them as 'incredible patriots'
In this undated photo issued Friday July 19, 2019, by Stena Bulk, showing the British oil tanker Stena Impero at unknown location, which is believed to have been captured by Iran. Iranâs Revolutionary Guard announced on their website Friday July 19, 2019, it has seized a British oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, the latest provocation in a strategic waterway that has become a flashpoint in the tensions between Tehran and the West. (Stena Bulk via AP)

Iran 'nothing but trouble' Trump says, amid reports nation seized two foreign oil tankers
01:27
There’s been mixed messages over its effect on our health.

Coffee drinkers can rest at ease: Research out of Australia nixes cancer links