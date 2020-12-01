Iran says Israel remotely killed top nuclear scientist

A top Iranian security official today accused Israel of using "electronic devices" to remotely kill a scientist who founded the Islamic Republic's military nuclear program in the 2000s.



Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of the country's Supreme National Security Council, made the comment at the funeral for Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, where Iran's defence minister separately vowed to continue the man's work "with more speed and more power."



Israel, long suspected of killing Iranian nuclear scientists over the last decade, has repeatedly declined to comment on the attack.



Fakhrizadeh headed Iran's so-called AMAD program, which Israel and the West have alleged was a military operation looking at the feasibility of building a nuclear weapon. The International Atomic Energy Agency says that "structured program" ended in 2003. U.S. intelligence agencies concurred with that assessment in a 2007 report.



Israel insists Iran still maintains the ambition of developing nuclear weapons, pointing to Tehran's ballistic missile program and research into other technologies. Iran long has maintained that its nuclear program is peaceful.

Shamkhani's remarks drastically change the story of Fakhrizadeh's killing, which took place on over the weekend. Authorities initially said a truck exploded and then gunmen opened fire on the scientist, killing him and a bodyguard. State TV even interviewed a man the night of the attack who described seeing gunmen open fire.



State TV's English-language broadcaster Press TV reported yesterday that a weapon recovered from the scene of the attack bore "the logo and specifications of the Israeli military industry". State TV's Arabic-language channel, Al-Alam, claimed the weapons used were "controlled by satellite", a claim also made by the semiofficial Fars news agency.



None of the outlets immediately offered evidence supporting their claims, which also give authorities a way to explain why no one was reportedly arrested at the scene.



"Unfortunately, the operation was a very complicated operation and was carried out by using electronic devices," Shamkhani told state TV. "No individual was present at the site."



Satellite control of weapons is nothing new. Armed, long-range drones, for instance, rely on satellite connections to be controlled by their remote pilots. Remote-controlled gun turrets also exist, but typically see their operator connected by a hard line to cut down on the delay in commands being relayed. Israel uses such hard-wired systems along the border with the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.



While technically feasible, it wasn't immediately clear if such a system had been used before, said Jeremy Binnie, the Mideast editor of Jane's Defence Weekly.



"Could you set up a weapon with a camera which then has a feed that uses an open satellite communications line back to the controller?" Binnie said. "I can't see why that's not possible."

Military personnel carry the flag draped coffin of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a scientist who was killed on Friday, in a funeral ceremony in Tehran, Iran Source: Associated Press