Iran’s top leader warns 'thugs' of looming crackdown as petrol price protests reach 100 cities

Iran's supreme leader today cautiously backed the government's decision to raise gasoline prices by 50 per cent after days of widespread protests, calling those who attacked public property during demonstrations "thugs" and signaling that a potential crackdown loomed.

The government shut down internet access across the nation of 80 million people to staunch demonstrations that took place in a reported 100 cities and towns.

That made it increasingly difficult to gage whether unrest continued. Images published by state and semiofficial media showed the scale of the damage in images of burned gas stations and banks, torched vehicles and roadways littered with debris.

Since the price hike, demonstrators have abandoned cars along major highways and joined mass protests in the capital, Tehran, and elsewhere. Some protests turned violent, with demonstrators setting fires as gunfire rang out.

It remains to be seen how many people were arrested, injured or killed. Videos from the protests have shown people gravely wounded.

Iranian authorities on today raised the official death toll in the violence to at least three.

Attackers targeting a police station in the western city of Kermanshah over the weekend killed an officer, the state-run IRNA news agency reported.

A lawmaker said another person was killed in a suburb of Tehran. Earlier, one man was reported killed in Sirjan, a city some 800 kilometres southeast of Tehran.

In an address aired today by state television, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said "some lost their lives and some places were destroyed," without elaborating.

He called the protestors "thugs" who had been pushed into violence by counterrevolutionaries and foreign enemies of Iran.

Khamenei specifically named those aligned with the family of Iran's late shah, ousted 40 years ago, and an exile group called the Mujahedeen-e-Khalq. The MEK calls for the overthrow of Iran's government and enjoys the support of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

"Setting a bank on fire is not an act done by the people. This is what thugs do," Khamenei said.

The supreme leader carefully backed the decision of Iran's relatively moderate President Hassan Rouhani and others to raise gasoline prices. While Khamenei dictates the country's nuclear policy amid tensions with the US over its unraveling 2015 accord with world powers, he made a point to say he wasn't an "expert" on the gasoline subsidies.