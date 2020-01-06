TODAY |

Iran Revolutionary Guard leader threatens to 'set ablaze' US-backed places

Source:  Associated Press

The leader of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard threatened today to “set ablaze” places supported by the United States over the killing of a top Iranian general in a US airstrike last week, sparking cries from the crowd of “Death to Israel!”

Your playlist will load after this ad

Iran has vowed to avenge the assassination of their top general. Source: 1 NEWS

Hossein Salami made the pledge before a crowd of thousands gathered in a central square in Kerman, the hometown of the slain Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

His vow mirrored the demands of top Iranian officials — from Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to others — as well as mourners across the Islamic Republic, demanding retaliation against America for a slaying that’s drastically raised tensions across the Middle East.

Mourners in Kerman dressed in black carried posters bearing the image of Soleimani, a man who Monday drew Iran's supreme leader to weep over his casket as a crowd said by police to be in the millions filled Tehran.

Although there was no independent estimate, aerial footage and Associated Press journalists suggested a turnout of at least 1 million, and the throngs were visible on satellite images of Tehran taken yesterday.

Authorities later brought his remains and those of the others to Iran’s holy city of Qom, turning out another massive crowd.

The outpouring of grief was an unprecedented honor for a man viewed by Iranians as a national hero for his work leading the Guard’s expeditionary Quds Force.

The US blames him for the killing of American troops in Iraq and accused him of plotting new attacks just before his death Friday in a drone strike at Baghdad’s airport.

Soleimani also led forces in Syria backing President Bashar Assad in a long war, as well as served as the point man for Iranian proxies in countries like Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen.

His slaying already has pushed Tehran to abandon the remaining limits of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers as his successor and others vow to take revenge.

In Baghdad, the parliament has called for the expulsion of all American troops from Iraqi soil, something analysts fear could allow Islamic State militants to mount a comeback.

World
Middle East
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
NASA announces discovery of potentially habitable Earth-sized planet
2
Watch as six-year-old girl is joined by pod of orcas during her first time water skiing
3
Why police say you shouldn't shorten the year '2020' to '20'
4
Police bust finds over 1100 cannabis plants, $800k in cash at rural Feilding property
5
Police to review investigation into missing mother Jamie Kaiwai, not seen since mid-October
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Outrage after eggs from endangered sea turtle stolen from Thailand beach
00:42

Aussie MP insists he hasn't embarrassed government after being dubbed a 'climate denier' on British TV
01:43

Serial Brisbane motorbike speedster who travelled at 178km/h on one occasion fined $57,000
00:31

Cockpit video shows Australian Air Force planes flying through sky turned red by bushfires