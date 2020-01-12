TODAY |

Iran pledges to quickly return victims bodies home, prosecute 'culprits' says Ukraine's president

Source:  Associated Press

Ukraine's president says Iran has pledged to quickly identify and return victims remains from the jetliner that Iran accidentally shot down earlier this week.

Debris at the scene where a Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran. Source: Associated Press

He said in a televised speech Iran has also promised to prosecute any Iranian officials responsible for shooting down the Ukrainian aircraft. All 176 people on board were killed, including 11 Ukrainians.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy says he "will return all those dead to their families,” adding: “All the culprits will be punished.”

Zelenskiy's televised speech followed a phone call with Iran's president, Hassan Rouhani.

He thanked the US, Britain, Canada and others for information about the crash and their support. He says that support “undoubtedly helped” push Iran to acknowledge its responsibility for the crash.

Yesterday Rouhani and other Iranian officials admitted Tehran's responsibility for mistakenly downing the Ukrainian airliner, after days of denials.

The crash happened on Wednesday, hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on two military bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq in retaliation for the US killing of a top Iranian general.

