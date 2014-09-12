TODAY |

Iran official says no survivors on Ukrainian plane carrying at least 170 people that crashed in Tehran

Breaking Source:  AssociatedPress/1NEWS

An Iranian emergency official says a crash has killed all those on board a Ukrainian commercial airliner that took off from Tehran this afternoon carrying at least 170 people.

Plane (file image). Source: Thinkstock

Pir Hossein Kulivand made the comment after the crash. He said rescuers were trying to collect the dead.

The plane went down in farmland outside of Iran’s capital, Tehran. Authorities initially blamed a mechanical problem for the crash.

The plane had taken off from Imam Khomeini International Airport. 

An investigation team was at the site of the crash in southwestern outskirts of Tehran, civil aviation spokesman Reza Jafarzadeh said.

Flight data from the airport showed a Ukrainian 737-800 flown by Ukraine International Airlines took off this afternoon NZ time, then stopped sending data almost immediately afterward, according to website FlightRadar24.

The airline did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The crash came hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack targeting two bases in Iraq housing US forces in retaliation for the killing of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

There's no indication that the crash is related to Iran's missile strikes on US air bases in Iraq today.


