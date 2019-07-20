Iran 'nothing but trouble' Trump says, amid reports the nation has seized two foreign oil tankers

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt says two vessels have been seized by Iranian authorities in the Strait of Hormuz.

Hunt said today he will shortly attend an emergency government session to see what can be done to secure the release of the two vessels.

He says they are a British-flagged vessel and a Liberian-flagged vessel.

He said the crews comprise a range of nationalities but are not believed to include British citizens.

US President Donald Trump told reporters today, after hearing the news, Iran is "nothing but trouble." But the president also says he thinks that the standoff with Tehran will eventually work out "very nicely."

Trump says "Iran is showing their colours" with the seizures. He says "Iran is in big trouble right now" because its economy has been crippled by economic sanctions. He says it would be easy to straighten out the problem, or to make it worse.

Earlier, Iran's Revolutionary Guard says it has seized one British oil tanker that was passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

The IRGC's website, sepahnews.com, says the tanker "Stena Impero" was seized today by IRGC forces for "non-compliance with international maritime laws and regulations" and has transferred the vessel to an Iranian port.

The report did not elaborate what port it was transferred to.

UK Chamber of Shipping CEO Bob Sanguinetti says the seizure represents an escalation in tensions in the Persian Gulf that makes it clear more protection for merchant vessels is urgently needed.

He said today the action is "in violation of international regulations which protect ships and their crews as they go about their legitimate business in international waters."