TODAY |

Iran launches missiles at Iraqi air base housing US troops, in revenge for killing of top general

Source:  Associated Press

Iran state TV says Tehran has launched “tens” of surface-to-surface missiles at Iraq’s Ain Assad air base housing US troops over America’s killing of a top Iranian general.

Your playlist will load after this ad

At least 56 people died and more than 200 were injured during the public funeral for General Qassem Soleimani in Kerman. Source: Reuters

State TV described it as Tehran’s revenge operation over the killing of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard then warned the US and its regional allies against retaliating over the missile attack in Iraq.

The Guard issued the warning via a statement carried by Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency.

Read more
More than 50 dead in stampede at funeral for Iran general killed by US

“We are warning all American allies, who gave their bases to its terrorist army, that any territory that is the starting point of aggressive acts against Iran will be targeted,” The Guard said. It also threatened Israel.

US officials have confirmed the airstrikes.

The Pentagon said 'more than a dozen' ballistic missiles were fired from Iran at two US bases in Iraq. 

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said the White House is aware of the reports.

"The President has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team," she said.

Ain Assad air base is in Iraq’s western Anbar province.

It was first used by American forces after the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein.

It later saw American troops stationed there amid the fight against the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria.

State TV said the operation’s name was “Martyr Soleimani.” It said the Guard’s aerospace division that controls Iran’s missile program launched the attack. Iran said it would release more information later.


World
Middle East
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Revealed: The baby names rejected by New Zealand officials in 2019
2
Cigarette packs hit nearly $40 each as NZ rings in new year with new tax hike
3
Young daughter of Aussie firefighter wears helmet, refuses to leave coffin's side during funeral
4
Michael Fatialofa's neck surgery successful, but remains in 'serious condition'
5
Watch as six-year-old girl is joined by pod of orcas during her first time water skiing
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:44

Concerns over flare-ups at Kangaroo Island as wind, temperatures pick up
00:33

Driver shoots two children who threw snowballs at car in Wisconsin
02:20

Young daughter of Aussie firefighter wears helmet, refuses to leave coffin's side during funeral
02:07

Pacific leaders offer support, cash for Australian bushfire recovery