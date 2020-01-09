Iran investigators: Crashed Boeing plane tried to turn back to airport and never called for help

Iran investigators says crew of the Ukrainian jetliner that crashed never made a radio call for help and were trying to turn back to the airport when the plane went down.

Iran's civil aviation authority made the comments in a preliminary crash report issued today.

The crash of the Ukrainian jetliner yesterday killed 176 people.

The victims included 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians, 10 Swedes, four Afghans, three Germans and three Britons, according to Ukranian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko.

Nine of the 11 Ukrainians killed were staff at the Ukraine International Airlines.