 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Iran high-rise collapse kills at least 30 fire fighters

share

Source:

Associated Press

A high-rise building engulfed by fire in Iran's city of Tehran collapsed last night killing at least 30 fire fighters and injuring some 75 people, state media reported.

Iranian firefighters work at the scene of the collapsed Plasco building after being engulfed by a fire in central Tehran, Iran on Thursday January 19.

Iranian firefighters work at the scene of the collapsed Plasco building after being engulfed by a fire in central Tehran, Iran on Thursday January 19.

Source: AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi

The disaster struck the Plasco building, an iconic structure in central Tehran just north of the Iranian capital's sprawling bazaar.

Firefighters, soldiers and other emergency responders dug through the rubble, looking for survivors.

Iranian authorities did not immediately release definitive casualty figures, which is common in unfolding disasters.

Local Iranian state television said 30 civilians were injured in the disaster, while the state-run IRNA news agency said 45 firefighters had been injured.

Firefighters battled the blaze for several hours before the collapse.

Tehran's mayor, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said there were "no ordinary civilians" trapped under the rubble.

However, witnesses said some people had slipped through the police cordon and gone back into the building.

The fire appeared to be the most intense in the building's upper floors, home to garment workshops where tailors cook for themselves and use old kerosene heaters for warmth in winter.

Police tried to keep out shopkeepers and others wanting to rush back in to collect their valuables.

The building came down in a matter of seconds, shown live on state television, which had begun an interview with a journalist at the scene.

A side of the building came down first, tumbling perilously close to a firefighter perched on a ladder and spraying water on the blaze.

A thick plume of brown smoke rose over the site after the collapse while onlookers wailed in grief.

Related

Middle East

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:18
1
Bill English says New Zealand will be supporting Australia, who has slammed Japanese whalers caught by Sea Shepherd with an Antarctic minke whale on board.

Sea Shepherd's Paul Watson attacks NZ and Oz for not stopping whalers

00:30
2
Colima volcano sent lava, smoke and a bolt of lightning skywards today in a series of explosions that began on January 7.

Watch: Mexico volcano in spectacular night-time eruption

01:13
3
Summary: Up and coming young singer Sianne Dougherty busted some beautiful notes after sharing her story about being a mum and her career.

Watch: Rising Kiwi singer whose voice will blow you away grew up believing she had no talent

00:33
4
It was a wild ride for those on board a Jetstar flight to Wellington yesterday.

Video: 'My heart was in my throat' - passengers clap as Jetstar flight makes 'bumpy' landing during severe Wellington winds

5
Iranian firefighters work at the scene of the collapsed Plasco building after being engulfed by a fire in central Tehran, Iran on Thursday January 19.

Iran high-rise collapse kills at least 30 fire fighters

02:12
Community leaders say it was culturally inappropriate for those in the Christmas Eve crash to fundraise afterwards.

Bus crash tragedy sparks calls for Tongan tour parties to better plan fundraising trips to NZ

Community leaders say it was culturally inappropriate for those in the Christmas Eve crash to fundraise afterwards.

01:50
Myra Williams admits carrying the narcotic into the Indonesian resort, but says it was only to feed her habit.

Kiwi who entered Bali with methamphatamine had 'been on a bender for some time'

Myra Williams admits carrying the narcotic into the Indonesian resort, but says it was only to feed her habit.

02:24
The so called weather bomb has caused plenty of problems for residents and tourists.

Rivers pushed to breaking point, power cut and roads hit by slips as summer storm smashes regions

The so called weather bomb has caused plenty of problems for residents and tourists.

00:20
Jim Allen's concrete mural has been a feature of 61 Molesworth St since it opened in 1965.

'Significant' Wellington mural to be saved from quake-hit Molesworth St building

Sculptor Jim Allen's concrete mural has wowed visitors to 61 Molesworth St since 1965.

00:33
It was a wild ride for those on board a Jetstar flight to Wellington yesterday.

Video: 'My heart was in my throat' - passengers clap as Jetstar flight makes 'bumpy' landing during severe Wellington winds

A visitor from Australia had her camera rolling as the plane touched down.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ