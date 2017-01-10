 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Iran to get 130 tonnes of uranium in deal approved by US

share

Source:

Associated Press

Iran is to receive a huge shipment of natural uranium from Russia to compensate it for exporting tons of reactor coolant, diplomats say, in a move approved by the outgoing US administration and other governments seeking to keep Tehran committed to a landmark nuclear pact.

FILE - In this file photo dated Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif answers questions from lawmakers in an open session of parliament in Tehran, Iran, explaining the nuclear deal with world powers. Iran is to receive a huge shipment of natural uranium from Russia to compensate it for exporting tons of reactor coolant, according to unidentified Iranian diplomats Monday Jan. 9, 2017, in a move approved to keep Tehran committed to a landmark nuclear pact. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, FILE)

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Source: Associated Press

Two senior diplomats said the transfer recently agreed by the US and five other world powers that negotiated the nuclear deal with Iran foresees delivery of 116 metric tonnes (nearly 130 tonnes) of natural uranium. UN Security Council approval is needed but a formality, considering five of those powers are permanent Security Council members, they said.

Uranium can be enriched to levels ranging from reactor fuel or medical and research purposes to the core of an atomic bomb. Iran says it has no interest in such weapons and its activities are being closely monitored under the nuclear pact to make sure they remain peaceful.

Tehran already got a similar amount of natural uranium in 2015 as part of negotiations leading up to the nuclear deal, in a swap for enriched uranium it sent to Russia. But the new shipment will be the first such consignment since the deal came into force a year ago.

The diplomats, whose main focus is Iran's nuclear program, demanded anonymity because they are not allowed to discuss the program's confidential details.

They spoke ahead of a meeting this week in Vienna of representatives of Iran, the United States, Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany to review Iranian complaints that the US was reneging on sanctions relief pledges included in the nuclear deal.

The natural uranium agreement comes at a sensitive time. With the incoming US administration and many US lawmakers already sceptical of how effective the nuclear deal is in keeping Iran's nuclear program peaceful over the long term, they might view it as further evidence that Tehran is being given too many concessions.

The diplomats said any natural uranium transferred to Iran after the deal came into effect would be under strict surveillance by the UN's International Atomic Energy Agency for 25 years after implementation of the deal.

They said Tehran has not said what it would do with the uranium but could choose to store it or turn it into low-enriched uranium and then export it for use as reactor fuel.

Despite present restrictions on its enrichment program, the amount of natural uranium is significant should Iran decide to keep it in storage, considering its potential uses once some limits on Tehran's nuclear activities start to expire in less than a decade.

David Albright, whose Institute of Science and International Security often briefs US  lawmakers on Iran's nuclear program, says the shipment could be enriched to enough weapons-grade uranium for more than 10 simple nuclear bombs, "depending on the efficiency of the enrichment process and the design of the nuclear weapon."

The swap is in compensation for the approximately 40 metric tonnes (44 tonnes) of heavy water exported by Iran to Russia since the nuclear agreement went into effect, said an official from one of the six powers, who also demanded anonymity citing confidentiality issues. Another 30 metric tonnes have gone to the US and Oman.

Heavy water is used to cool a type of reactor that produces more plutonium than reactors cooled by light water. Like enriched uranium, plutonium can be turned into the fissile core of a nuclear weapon.

Related

Middle East

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Police cordon in Te Atatu, Auckland.

Body found on West Auckland footpath

00:15
2
The actor has recently separated from Angelina Jolie, and was given a heartening welcome before introducing a clip from Moonlight.

Watch: Brad Pitt given rousing welcome to Golden Globes stage amid nasty divorce

00:33
3
Without saying his name, the actress took a stab at the President-elect during her acceptance speech.

'Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood' - Trump responds to star's Golden Globe speech

00:36
4
Evie Amati, 24, has been charged over the attack and will face court on Thursday.

Graphic video: The moment a woman strolls into Sydney store and allegedly whacks two people in head with axe


01:32
Two years after it was launched, the 'Boroughs' street basketball project has landed in Auckland.

'You almost feel like you're playing in the NBA' - high-tech basketball courts up and running after slow start

Two years after it was launched, the 'Boroughs' street basketball project has landed in Auckland.

00:37
Locations across the country recorded temperature increases in what was the hottest year on record in NZ.

Graphic: The 28 places in NZ that had the warmest year on record in 2016

Locations across the country recorded temperature increases in what was the hottest year on record in NZ.

00:24
The La La Land star gave interviews on the stairs of the awards with wife Chrissy Teigen.

'It's hard work posing' - John Legend and Chrissy Teigen take break from photos, sit on red carpet

The La La Land star gave interviews on the stairs of the awards with wife Chrissy Teigen.

00:30
Footage released by Israeli police shows the immediate aftermath of the attack which saw four people killed.

Watch: Chaotic scenes in aftermath of deadly Palestinian truck attack in Jerusalem

Fifteen others were wounded in what's thought to be an ISIS inspired attack.

00:52
Bill English says a decision was made not to attend in light of high-profile events at previous Waitangi Day commemorations at Te Tii Marae.

Watch: Bill English explains Waitangi snub, says Kiwis 'cringe' at annual protests, keen for day 'we're proud of'

The Prime Minister says the decision of the marae's committee not to let him speak is disrespectful.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ