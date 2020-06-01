Iran, China among countries to respond to US protests

Many people around the world have watched with growing unease at the civil unrest in the US after the latest in a series of police killings of black men and women.

George Floyd died on May 25 in Minneapolis, after a white police officer pressed his knee on Mr Floyd’s neck until he stopped breathing. The officer was fired and charged with murder.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi has urged the US government and police to stop the escalating violence over Mr Floyd's death.

“To American officials and police: Stop violence against your people and let them breathe,” Mr Mousavi said at a news conference in Tehran yesterday.

He also told the American people that “the world is standing with you.” He added that Iran is saddened to see “the violence the US police have recently” set off.

At a gathering in central London yesterday, thousands offered support for American demonstrators, chanting "No justice! No peace!" and waving placards with the words “How many more?”

In other places, too, demonstrators wove solidarity with the US protesters with messages aimed at local authorities.

In Brazil, hundreds of people protested crimes committed by the police against black people in Rio de Janeiro’s working-class neighborhoods, known as favelas. Police used tear gas to disperse them, with some demonstrators saying “I can’t breathe,” repeating Mr Floyd's own words.

In Canada, an anti-racism protest degenerated into clashes between Montreal police and some demonstrators. Police declared the gathering illegal after they say projectiles were thrown at officers who responded with pepper spray and tear gas. Some windows were smashed and some fires were set.

In authoritarian nations, the unrest became a chance to undermine US criticism of their own situations. Iranian state television repeatedly aired images of the US unrest.

Russia said the United States had systemic human rights problems.

And state-controlled media in China saw the protests through the prism of American views on Hong Kong's anti-government demonstrations, which China has long said the US encouraged.

In a commentary, the ruling Communist Party newspaper Global Times said Chinese experts had noted that US politicians might think twice before commenting again on Hong Kong, knowing “their words might backfire.”

North Korea’s official Rodong Sinmun newspaper yesterday reported about the demonstrations, saying that protesters “harshly condemned” a white policeman’s “lawless and brutal murder” of a black citizen.

Three large photos from the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Reuters news agency and Agence France-Presse showed protest scenes from recent days in the city where Mr Floyd was killed.

The article said hundreds of protesters gathered in front of the White House chanting “No justice, no peace,” and that demonstrations were occurring in other cities and were expected to grow. It did not make any direct comments about the Trump administration.

​Chinese state media has weighed in on the protests in the US, comparing them to last year’s violent anti-government demonstrations in Hong Kong that Beijing accuses the US and other foreign forces as encouraging.

That followed a commentary on state broadcaster CCTV over the weekend that described the violence between police and protesters in the US as “cup of bitter wine distilled by the US politicians themselves.” Racism, the commentary said, is the “darkest shadow on American history and the scar that will not heal.”

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said yesterday that the protests in various American cities “once again reflect the racial discrimination in the US, the serious problems of police violent enforcement and the urgency of solving these problems.”

China hopes the US will “safeguard and guarantee the legal rights of ethnic minorities,” Mr Zhao said at a daily briefing.