Iran bans US wrestlers from Freestyle World Cup

Iran has banned US wrestlers from this month's Freestyle World Cup in response to President Donald Trump's executive order forbidding visas for Iranians.

United States' Jordan Ernest Burroughs, left, competes against Uzbekistan's Bekzod Abdurakhmonov during the men's 74-kg freestyle wrestling competition at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Source: Associated Press

A senior Iranian cleric vowed, meanwhile, that his country would continue its missile program, despite threats from the Trump administration that it was preparing to levy new sanctions.

The official IRNA news agency quoted Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi as saying a special committee reviewed the case of the US wrestling team and "Eventually the visit by the US freestyle wrestling team was opposed."

The decision marks the first action taken by Iran in response to Trump's executive order banning visas for seven Muslim countries. Earlier this week, Iran said it would take retaliatory action.

Ghasemi said the policy of the new US administration left Iran no other choice but to ban the wrestlers.

The competition in the western Iranian city of Kermanshah is scheduled for February 16-17.

The US governing body for wrestling had said it would send a team to the Freestyle World Cup, one of the sport's most prestigious international events.

US freestyle wrestlers have competed in Iran since the 1998 Takhti Cup in Tehran, which followed an absence of nearly 20 years.

Since then, Americans have attended Iran-hosted wrestling competitions 15 times. The American athletes were warmly welcomed by cheerful Iranian spectators and sport centers were packed as they appeared on the mats to compete.

The Iranians, for their part, have made 16 visits to the US as guests of USA Wrestling since the 1990s.

Wrestling is extremely popular in Iran and is rooted in an ancient practice of combining the sport with other physical education and meditation.

"I love Iran. I love their people, and I don't get into politics," said Burroughs, who is coming off a disappointing performance at the recent Rio Olympics. "I wasn't going to make a political stance. I was going to compete."

Tehran Friday prayer leader Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami said Iran would continue its missile program despite opposition from the US government. The Trump administration said on Friday that it is preparing to levy new sanctions on Iran in the first punitive action since the White House put Iran "on notice" after it test-fired a ballistic missile on last Saturday.

"We have missile drills. Our missile drills are a show of our might," he said. "We are living in a world of wolves. Wolves such as the arrogant government of America. In this world of wolves should we remain unarmed and they do whatever damn things they want? No way! This will never happen!"

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted a message in which he insisted on improving the country's military program as a means of defense.