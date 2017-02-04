 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Iran bans US wrestlers from Freestyle World Cup

share

Source:

Associated Press

Iran has banned US wrestlers from this month's Freestyle World Cup in response to President Donald Trump's executive order forbidding visas for Iranians.

United States' Jordan Ernest Burroughs, left, competes against Uzbekistan's Bekzod Abdurakhmonov during the men's 74-kg freestyle wrestling competition at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

United States' Jordan Ernest Burroughs, left, competes against Uzbekistan's Bekzod Abdurakhmonov during the men's 74-kg freestyle wrestling competition at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Source: Associated Press

A senior Iranian cleric vowed, meanwhile, that his country would continue its missile program, despite threats from the Trump administration that it was preparing to levy new sanctions.

The official IRNA news agency quoted Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi as saying a special committee reviewed the case of the US wrestling team and "Eventually the visit by the US freestyle wrestling team was opposed."

The decision marks the first action taken by Iran in response to Trump's executive order banning visas for seven Muslim countries. Earlier this week, Iran said it would take retaliatory action.

Ghasemi said the policy of the new US administration left Iran no other choice but to ban the wrestlers.

The competition in the western Iranian city of Kermanshah is scheduled for February 16-17.

The US governing body for wrestling had said it would send a team to the Freestyle World Cup, one of the sport's most prestigious international events.

US freestyle wrestlers have competed in Iran since the 1998 Takhti Cup in Tehran, which followed an absence of nearly 20 years.

Since then, Americans have attended Iran-hosted wrestling competitions 15 times. The American athletes were warmly welcomed by cheerful Iranian spectators and sport centers were packed as they appeared on the mats to compete.

The Iranians, for their part, have made 16 visits to the US as guests of USA Wrestling since the 1990s.

Wrestling is extremely popular in Iran and is rooted in an ancient practice of combining the sport with other physical education and meditation.

"I love Iran. I love their people, and I don't get into politics," said Burroughs, who is coming off a disappointing performance at the recent Rio Olympics. "I wasn't going to make a political stance. I was going to compete."

Tehran Friday prayer leader Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami said Iran would continue its missile program despite opposition from the US government. The Trump administration said on Friday that it is preparing to levy new sanctions on Iran in the first punitive action since the White House put Iran "on notice" after it test-fired a ballistic missile on last Saturday.

"We have missile drills. Our missile drills are a show of our might," he said. "We are living in a world of wolves. Wolves such as the arrogant government of America. In this world of wolves should we remain unarmed and they do whatever damn things they want? No way! This will never happen!"

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted a message in which he insisted on improving the country's military program as a means of defense.

"Iran unmoved by threats as we derive security for our people," he said. "We'll never initiate war, but we can only rely on our own means of defense."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Navy vessels come into Wellington Harbour, as seen from Seatoun.

Warning: No swimming at Wellington's beaches this weekend

00:29
2
Kat Whata-Simpkins was left reeling after this cheap hit as the Sevens sisters stole a 14-12 win in Sydney.

Video: Disgusting late tackle sours NZ women's win over France

00:33
3
Green stopped fighting as the referee stepped in but that didn't stop Mundine from launching a big punch.

'I didn't win by eight points': Danny Green humble after points win over Anthony Mundine

00:55
4
The WBO heavyweight champion is cutting his holiday early to return to training for his next fight.

Joseph Parker's WBO title defence to be held in Auckland after Duco wins purse bid with $3m offer


01:14
5
Today Press Secretary Sean Spicer ordered sanctions in retaliation for Iran's ballistic missile test.

President Trump Trump hits Iran with new sanctions for missile test


01:52
Primary Industries Minister Nathan Guy says Northland fits the bill for a medium scale adverse drought event.

Northland's big dry: Government offering financial help to drought-stricken farmers

One farmer has been forced to sell 60 cows and reckons he'll lose $200k this season.

03:12
'We think whanau, hapu and iwi are best placed to look after children that have been removed into the state's hands.'

'We think iwi are best placed to look after children removed into the state's hands'

Maori leaders want new rules in CYF legislation .

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:10
A crash near Warkworth made it a slow journey north for those trying to get away early.

Video: Traffic chaos as holidaymakers flee Auckland and Wellington for Waitangi weekend

It's slow going as people leave the city for the weekend.

00:33
Huhana Hickeys says people may be forced to illegally access cannabis products unless the government makes it cheaper and easier for New Zealanders to get pain relief.

MS patient blames 'bureaucracy' for having to wait five months for medical marijuana product she's legally entitled to

Huhana Hickey says the barriers to cannabis pain relief are huge for Kiwis.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ