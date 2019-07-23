TODAY |

Iran arrests 17 for alleged spying, Trump denies CIA link as 'a totally false story'

Associated Press
President Donald Trump is labelling as a "lie" a report by Iran that it has arrested 17 Iranian nationals recruited by the Central Intelligence Agency to spy on the country's nuclear and military sites.

Speaking to reporters at the White House today, Trump said, "That's totally a false story. That's another lie."

An Iranian intelligence official told a news conference in Tehran that the arrests took place over the past months, and that those taken into custody worked on "sensitive sites" in the country's military and nuclear facilities.

The Stena Impero was bound for Saudi Arabia before suddenly heading towards Iran and while another tanker has now been released, the British Foreign Secretary's warning there'll be "serious consequences".

The announcement came amid weeks of rising tensions between Washington and Tehran over Trump's decision to pull the United States out of Iran's nuclear agreement with world powers last year and impose sweeping sanctions on the country.

The official said the 17 were recruited by the CIA and had "sophisticated training" but did not succeed in their sabotage missions. Their spying missions included collecting information at the facilities where they worked and installing monitoring devices, he said.

He said some were staff members at the targeted facilities, and the rest were working as consultant and contractors. The official said the CIA had promised them US visas or jobs in America.

However, Trump tweeted, noting Iran's denials that a US warship in the Strait of Hormuz had destroyed an Iranian drone last week, "The Report of Iran capturing CIA spies is totally false. Zero truth. Just more lies and propaganda."

Trump also said Iran has "disrespected" the United States, and that it is "getting harder" for him to make a deal with Iran.

The US president called the statement "ignorant and insulting".


US President Donald Trump. Source: Associated Press
