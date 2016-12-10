 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


IOC disqualifies two-time Russian Olympic bobsled champion

share

Source:

Associated Press

The IOC has disqualified two-time Sochi Olympic bobsled champion Alexander Zubkov and three other Russians for their part in a state-backed doping program.

The Olympic world is bracing for more evidence of systematic Russian doping.

The Olympic world is bracing for more evidence of systematic Russian doping.

Source: Associated Press/Mark Humphrey

The International Olympic Committee says Zubkov, who is now the Russian bobsled federation president, has been banned for life from any Olympics.

Among the other athletes disqualified and banned is speedskater Olga Fatkulina, who won silver in the 500 meters.

Russia originally topped the medals table in Sochi, but the latest bans drop it to nine gold medals, fewer than Norway and Canada.

In terms of total medals, Russia now has 24, below the United States, Norway and Canada.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
England defeated Tonga 20-18 at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland.

Controversy! Mate Ma'a Tonga denied at the death as England hold on to win RLWC semi-final

00:30
2
Andrew Fifita was denied a try at the death as England came out on top 20-18 over Tonga in Auckland.

Distraught Tongan players inconsolable, as loyal fans sing to ease the pain of crushing last minute loss in RLWC semi

00:54
3
The White Ribbon Charity distanced itself from the march claiming Mr Tamaki holds homophobic views.

Watch: Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki takes to the streets on motorbike to lead anti-domestic violence march in Auckland

00:30
4
The King of Tonga, Tupou VI showed his support wearing a Mate Ma'a Tonga playing jersey.

Fifth Harmony's Dinah Jane performs stunning rendition of Tongan national anthem as proud King watches on


02:31
5
The Samoan rugby union is engaged in a funding row with the game's governing body.

Samoan Prime Minister compares Manu Samoa rugby team to 'slaves being fed to the lions' ahead of England Test

01:44
1 NEWS has obtained figures showing drug use by inmates is on the decline, but corrections says it still has plenty of work to do.

'We're finding more contraband' – corrections says it's winning the war on drugs in prisons

1 NEWS has obtained figures showing drug use by inmates is on the decline.

01:17
The Fifth Harmony star will sing the anthem public for the first time at tomorrow's RLWC semi-final between Tonga and England.

Watch: 'He was all in tears' - pop star Dinah Jane on singing Tongan national anthem to proud grandfather

The Fifth Harmony star will sing the anthem in public for the first time at tomorrow's RLWC semi-final.


02:29
Mother-of-three Angela Cuming took to Twitter to express her outrage at a lewd joke sent to her by Hamilton City Councillor Mark Bunting.

'I misjudged badly' - Hamilton City Councillor resigns from local committee after sending woman link to sexually offensive video

The video contained a crass, sexually explicit message in reference to her last name.

13:53
Visiting Stanford University lecturer predicts driverless cars will be on our roads in just 4 years.

Futurist predicts driverless cars by 2021

Visiting Stanford University lecturer predicts driverless cars will be on our roads in just 4 years.

31:54
The 1 NEWS political team says the PM's push on Manus Island wasn't her finest hour.

Video podcast: 'She made some mistakes' - Corin and crew run the rule over Jacinda's first overseas trip - did she measure up?

The 1 NEWS political team say the PM's push on Manus Island wasn't her finest hour.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 