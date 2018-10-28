TODAY |

Invictus Games rescheduled for May 2021

Source:  1 NEWS

The Invictus Games in The Hague are now scheduled for late May in 2021.

Nineteen nations - including New Zealand - will participate in the adaptive sport event created by the Duke of Sussex.

The Games will run from May 29 to June 5.

The Games joined a long list of major sporting events cancelled due to the global coronavirus pandemic with Prince Harry describing the decision as ‘incredibly difficult’ but the most sensible option.

He posted a video at the time urging competitors and ex-service personnel to look after themselves and one another.

Games chairman Mart de Kruif said preparations are underway to ensure safety is paramount when the event takes place in the Netherlands.

"We will organise the Invictus Games safely, for the competitors, their loved ones and spectators, but we will work within the current Covid-19 measures. We still strive to deliver a safe, surprising and impactful Games".

